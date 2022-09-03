The Patriots’ Maddie Karp (14) looks down field to pass the ball during the game with rivals Wyoming Area.

Bree Bednarski was one of the nation’s most prolific high school field hockey scorers, setting numerous records during her playing days at Wyoming Area.

Now, Bednarski’s task is to help a Lady Warriors program, which has become a state contender through its tremendous defensive play, become more effective offensively.

Bednarski, the former Penn State and Michigan player, saw positive signs in her coaching debut Thursday when Wyoming Area shut out Pittston Area, 6-0.

“I expect to keep the scoring high,” Bednarski said. “I feel like we have a lot of good offensive and defensive players that can all put the ball in the cage.”

Bednarski wants her players to aggressively and confidently approach repeating Thursday’s performance.

“It’s a shoot-to-score mindset that I’m trying to instill in them,” Bednarski said. “I don’t mind them making mistakes. I want them trying to take the shot instinctively instead of processing a lot of information in a tight timeframe when they’re in front of the cage.”

Season outlook

The Lady Warriors have several veterans from last year’s state playoff team that was second in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and second in District 2 Class A behind repeat state champion Wyoming Seminary.

Bianca Pizano, an early commit to a Michigan State scholarship, is back as an offensive midfielder.

Lyla Rehill and Nina Angeli return on the front line.

Alexys Moore, on the outside, and Samara Campenni, in the defensive position in the diamond, are other returning midfielders.

Alivia Yatsko is back on defense, but has moved to the middle.

Angeli is in the middle among the three forwards. Bednarski expects to rotate Ainsley Flynn and Ella McKernan as starters at the other forward position with the non-starter providing depth in a rotation.

Julianna Gonzales, who saw time as a key reserve last year, is the other midfielder.

Addison Dragwa and Krea Bonita are the new outside backs while Riley Muniz takes over in goal.

Lucia Campenni is another player who could provide depth.

Wyoming Area 6, Pittston Area 0

Wyoming Area held Pittston Area to two shots and one penalty corner while posting the shutout.

The Lady Warriors got goals from six different players.

Nina Angeli had a goal and two assists to help Wyoming Area to a 4-0 halftime lead.

Bianca Pizano and Ainsley Flynn each had a goal and an assist.

Ella McKernan, Alexys Moore and Lyla Rehill also scored.

Wyoming Area finished with 30 shots and eight penalty corners.

Crestwood 10, Pittston Area 0

Defending District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional champion Crestwood shut out visiting Pittston Area in Wednesday’s season opener.