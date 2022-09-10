University announces plans for expansion into Pittston market

PITTSTON — Alvernia University and Luzerne County Community College have introduced a dual admissions transfer agreement for Northeastern Pennsylvania students seeking to continue their undergraduate education.

“Alvernia University is deeply committed to fostering the success of transfer students and expanding our mission into Pittston and Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Alvernia University President John R. Loyack. “We are appreciative of LCCC for their partnership and look forward to establishing our presence at the LCCC Pittston Center to create a seamless educational transition for LCCC graduates.”

The university also announced its intentions on long-term vision of establishing a permanent campus location in downtown Pittston area via its CollegeTowne Initiative, the university’ innovative strategy of expanding the campus into the downtown area to continue its Franciscan mission of education, service and community engagement.

Alvernia University is a Catholic comprehensive university with a liberal arts foundation, serving over 3,000 students in Reading, Pottsville and Philadelphia. The university has already begun CollegeTowne initiatives in Reading and Pottsville.

“There is no more valuable opportunity than whatever you learn inside the classroom. This partnership between LCCC and Alvernia is just an awesome step in delivering that important piece,” said Mayor of the City of Pittston Michael Lombardo. “I thank both schools for their belief in us and their commitment. We will do whatever we can, and we will be the bridge to all of the things that you are and what you need in both schools.”

The dual admissions transfer partnership allows students to earn their associate degree at Luzerne County Community College and then enroll, with junior standing, at Alvernia University’s Philadelphia, Pottsville or Reading community-based campuses or online programs to pursue and complete a Bachelor’s degree.

“We’re pleased to welcome Alvernia University to the LCCC Pittston Center at the M&T Educational Center as our new partner,” says Thomas P. Leary, president, LCCC. “The new Dual Admissions Agreement and the generous scholarships provided by Alvernia University for our students will provide a most affordable and accessible path to a bachelor’s degree.”

In order to participate in the dual Admissions Agreement, students are required to complete a Dual Admissions intent form before completing a maximum of 45 college-level credits from all colleges/universities attended and must graduate from LCCC with an associate’s degree with a minimum grade point average of 2.0. Students also must enroll at Alvernia within one year of LCCC graduation and not attend another higher education institution between the time the student graduates from LCCC and enrolls at the university.

A full-time student admitted with third year (junior) status to Alvernia will be able to complete a bachelor’s degree at AU within two years provided the student completes the appropriate associate’s degree program at LCCC and completes and appropriately sequences their remaining required course work at the university. In addition, students will not pay an application fee and all qualified full-time students will receive a minimum $15,000 annual scholarship. Students will be able to transfer a maximum of 75 credits into an Alvernia undergraduate program.