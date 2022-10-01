Nanticoke Area running back Owen Atkins (40) breaks away for yardage against Pittston Area during the second quarter on Friday.

Pittston Area running back Harry Pugliese (6) stretches out just short of the goal line in the second quarter after a long run against Nanticoke Area.

Pittston Area’s Harry Pugliese (6) looks to the official for a signal after running in a two-point conversion on Friday.

Nanticoke Area running back Zach Fox (22) tries to break free from Pittston Area linebacker Drew Menendez (22) early in the first quarter on Friday.

NANTICOKE — Drew DeLucca was keen on silencing what felt like a rare playoff atmosphere at Frank Chicknoski Stadium.

With the Nanticoke Area defense playing well into its sixth consecutive quarter of scoreless football, the Pittston Area quarterback took things into his own hands. On each of his four passes during the 95-yard drive, DeLucca seemed to air out more of the buzz in the home crowd.

DeLucca finally figured out a stingy Trojans defense to lead Pittston Area to a 35-6 victory on Friday evening.

He threw for 88 yards in the drive on four passes. On a third-and-17, DeLucca heaved a ball sky high for Anthony Cencetti to scoop up like an outfielder catching a short fly. DeLucca broke the scoreless draw by hitting freshman Brody Spindler, a converted lineman not even on the game program, for a 6-yard touchdown with 7:47 remaining in the second quarter.

“They brought a ton of pressure, and we just had to figure out how we were going to adjust to that,” Pittston Area coach Nick Barbieri said. “We got some talented wideouts, and we took advantage of that max protection. I give them credit for a great game defensively. They gave us fits early in the game.”

From there, it was all Pittston Area. The Patriots scored 21 unanswered points and held off an upstart Nanticoke Area squad looking to even its record.

But it was Harry Pugliese that received all the glory. He punctuated the proficiency of the Patriots’ passing game by finding the end zone four times. Pugliese finished carrying 18 times for 131 yards.

On top of his one passing touchdown, DeLucca connected on 13 of 20 passes for 225 yards. His favorite target, Kevin Lockett, had a 100-yard receiving game on five catches.

“You put our kids in one-on-one situations, and they’re going to do a great job of getting open,” Barbieri said. “A lot of it has to do with Drew DeLucca. He puts the ball right on under some heavy duress too.”

Fresh off a shutout of Lake-Lehman last week, Nanticoke’s defense continued where it left off. The Trojans forced a fumble on the second Pittston Area play from scrimmage. On the next possession, Nanticoke Area blocked a punt. Each time, the Trojans received the ball inside the 40-yard line and were unable to score.

Pittston Area’s defense stopped Nanticoke Area on nine consecutive third downs.

Leading by six points, Pugliese had his breakout moment late in the first half. He broke four tackles en route to a 25-yard run inside of the 10 that set up his first touchdown.

Nanticoke Area’s offense sputtered with injuries and sickness leaving them down to the third-string quarterback. By the end of the game, the Trojans were without Peyton Kepp, Mykal Julian and Jaylin Collins as regular producers.

The Trojans were sparked by sophomore Treston Allen on defense. Despite being one of the smallest players on the field, Allen recovered a fumble, picked off a pass, recorded a sack, and earned a tackle for a loss. Allen intercepted a tipped ball in the third quarter that led to Nanticoke Area’s lone touchdown.

“(Allen) wanted to get better each week,” Nanticoke Area coach Ron Bruza said. “He does a nice job for us. His action on the field says enough.”

Zach Fox waited and found an open lane on a 17-yard run to cut the deficit to two possessions in the third quarter. Nanticoke’s Ashton Brozusky carried nine times for 55 yards.

Pittston Area 35, Nanticoke Area 6

Pittston Area`0`14`7`14 — 35

Nanticoke Area`0`0`6`0 — 6

Second quarter

PA — Brody Spindler 2 pass from Drew DeLucca (kick failed), 7:47

PA — Harry Pugliese 10 run (Pugliese run), 1:45

Third quarter

PA — Pugliese 7 run (Robby Barbieri kick), 10:53

NAN — Zack Fox 17 run (kick fail), 5:17

Fourth quarter

PA — Pugliese 5 run (Barbieri kick), 4:58

PA — Pugliese 44 run (Barbieri kick), 2:46

Team statistics`PA`NAN

First downs`14`10

Rushes-yards`26-174`42-162

Passing yards`225`27

Total yards`399`189

Passing`13-20-1`3-7-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-7`2-9

Punts-avg.`3-21.33`4-32.5

Fumbles-lost`2-1`1-0

Penalties-yards`7-55`5-18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — PA, Pugliese 18-131, DeLucca 3-37, Dave Sudo 3-6, Anthony Cencetti 1-(minus-5), Spindler 1-5. NAN, Jaylin Collins 5-10, Ashton Brozusky 9-55, Fox 18-58, Mykal Jullian 1-1, Treston Allen 4-15, JJ Kus 1-2, Eugene Gyle 3-12, Sam Petrini 1-9.

PASSING —PA, DeLucca 13-20-1-225. NAN, Collins 2-4-0-11, Fox 1-1-0-16, Seth Raymor 0-2-0-0

RECEIVING — PA, Barbieri 2-67, Pugliese 2-5, Kevin Lockett 5-100, Cencetti 1-21, Spindler 1-2, Anthony Ranielli 3-30. NAN, Fox 1-9, Brozusky 1-2, Lucas Stachowiak 1-16

INTERCEPTIONS — NAN, Allen 1-4