Zhiwen Tang and Jonathan Cortez each produced the maximum four victories Friday when Wyoming Area topped visiting Pittston Area 64-46 in a meeting of Wyoming Valley Conference teams seeking their first boys swimming victory.

Both Tang and Cortez were part of the 200-yard and 400-freestyle relay teams also won twice individually.

Tang won the 200 and 500 freestyles. Cortez was first in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Their dominance of the freestyle events was supported by Trevor Winslow and Cooper Broda in the two relays.

Related Video

Pittston Area was led by Elijah Lyons, who won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, along with being part of the win in the opening 200 medley relay.

Ayden Hobson won the 100 backstroke, and Michael Gubitoso won the 100 breaststroke, and both joined Lyons and James Serino on the medley relay team.

Wyoming Area is 1-5. Pittston Area is 0-7.

Wyoming Valley West 77, Wyoming Area 39

Zhiwen Tang won the 200 freestyle, and Trevor Winslow won the 100 breaststroke when Wyoming Area fell to Wyoming Valley West on Tuesday.

Tang and Winslow also joined Cooper Broda and Jonathan Cortez for a win in the 400 freestyle relay.

Wilkes-Barre Area 96, Pittston Area boys 28

Host Wilkes-Barre Area swept every event in Tuesday’s meet.