Pittston Area graduate Jordyn Ruane led the Misericordia University golf team in both of its matches last weekend, including helping the team post its first victory of the season.

Ruane shot an 89 Sept. 24 at Stone Hedge Golf Club for the fourth-best score in the match when the Cougars lost to the University of Scranton, 342-427. The next day, she was medalist at Flanders Golf Course in New Jersey, posting a 94 as Misericordia defeated FDU-Florham, 411-454.

The junior was Misericordia’s top finisher last spring at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships and has been the team’s No. 1 player throughout this fall.