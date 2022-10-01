Michael Struckus, center, inches out Anthony Capozucca, left, by a toe and Kyler Kovaleski, right, a very close third. Organizers had to go to a photo finish to declare the winner.

The Times Leader’s Kevin Carroll was ready to run the Gentleman’s Dash in high heels as he was introduced to the crowd gathered for the Paint Pittston Pink’s annual Gentleman’s Dash.

PITTSTON — This year when Paint Pittston Pink officials announced the winner of the Gentlemen’s Dash, they needed some extra time to make sure they got it right. The event saw 12 area leaders of the community, dashing down Main Street in high heels to raise money for breast cancer research.

Michael Struckus, a Pittston area English teacher, and Kyler Kovaleski, a basketball coach at Holy Cross High School, finished neck and neck.

Several media photographers were called to the bandshell so their photos and footage of the finish line could be reviewed. Many in the crowd pored over their cell phones, to scrutinize their own photos and videos of the finish. It was the consensus of the crowd that it was very difficult to tell who had won. “Could it be a tie?” many asked. Initially it was announced that Struckus had won, but then the word came down that the official results would be announced in several minutes. Finally, it was confirmed that Struckus, also known as “macho man,” was the winner.

Also announced with a great deal of fanfare, were the top three fund raisers among the dashers.

In first place, having raced $30,080, was David Mahalak, also known as “the professor.” Mahalak, a faculty specialist at The University of Scranton, took to social media, demonstrating training sessions in pink high heels. He stretched, lifted weights and even got on the treadmill in the bright pink shoes with stacked heels. Mahalak also sold shirts and made appearances at multiple community events, raising money for the effort. Mahalak not only raised the most money for this year, but also set a record for the most money raised since the event began in 2015. In second, raising over $20,000 was Anthony Capozucca, a registered nurse. That amount nearly matched last year winning total. Michael Struckus came in third raising upwards of $10,000.

Times Leader reporter Kevin Carroll participated in this year’s race, more than happy to don a pair of heels for a good cause in his home community. A native of West Pittston, Carroll said, “Everyone knows someone who has been affected by breast cancer and that speaks to just how important Paint Pittston Pink’s mission is to raise money for awareness and research.”

The Gentlemen’s Dash is the brainchild of Sal Sciandra, husband of the event’s President and Co-Founder, Barbara Sciandra.

After the event’s first season in 2014, the couple were discussing ideas for future fundraising events. Sal came up with the idea of men in high heels racing down Main Street. He believed that his idea would serve as a symbol of the pain that women, and even men, face while undergoing cancer treatment.