Julianna Gonzales and Alexys Moore scored second-half goals Thursday when Wyoming Area went on the road and won a meeting of teams leading their respective races for top seeds in District 2 field hockey playoffs by beating host Honesdale, 2-0.

Already the last District 2 team with a perfect overall record, Wyoming Area became the last unbeaten within the Wyoming Valley Conference a day earlier when Lake-Lehman knocked off five-time defending Division 1 champion Wyoming Seminary.

Wyoming Area won on the same day, beating Wilkes-Barre Area, 3-1, and holds the lead in Division 1 as it prepares to play at Wyoming Seminary Oct. 12.

Bianca Pizano, Ella McKernan and Ainsley Flynn scored the goals. Lyla Rehill had two assists and Nina Angeli had one.

Pittston Area also won twice during the week posting a pair of WVC Division 2 shutouts, winning at Wallenpaupack, 4-0, Tuesday and at home against Berwick, 12-0, Thursday.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area both went 3-0 in their Wednesday WVC cluster meet, beating Berwick, Northwest and Columbia-Montour Vo Tech.

Pittston Area beat Berwick (22-34), Northwest (19-40) and Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech (15-45).

Wyoming Area defeated Berwick (21-34), Northwest (17-38) and Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech (15-50).

Madelyn Keating from Wyoming Area, Olivia Scalese from Pittston Area and Kierstyn Orlandini from Wyoming Area finished 1-2-3 out of 26 runners from seven schools.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area each went 1-2 on the day with wins over Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech.

Preston Klem was Pittston Area was second and Patrick Branley from Wyoming Area was third.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area ran its winning streak to four and unbeaten streak to six by rolling through a pair of WVC Division 2 games.

The Lady Warriors pounded host Tunkhannock, 13-1, Monday then shut out visiting Wyoming Seminary, 4-0, Thursday.

Anna Wisnewski scored four goals and Hannah Fairchild three against Tunkhannock.

Halle Kranson, who scored twice, and Ella Shepulski each had four assists.

Kranson scored the first three goals and assisted Fairchild on the fourth against Wyoming Seminary.

Olivia Allen made five saves.

Pittston Area’s losing streak reached seven with losses of 9-1 at Crestwood and 4-1 at home against Wyoming Valley West.

BOYS SOCCER

Pittston Area remained at the .500 mark overall by beating MMI Prep, 1-0, but losing to Lake-Lehman, 3-2.