EXETER – The Wyoming Area Drama Club and Thespian Troupe 4795 will present Little Shop of Horrors on Friday, Nov. 11, Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available for purchase in the front lobby of the Wyoming Area Secondary Center Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and available at the door of each show. Tickets are $10.00 and reserved seating.
This is Wyoming Area’s first fall musical, which are normally held for spring performances when there’s twice the rehearsal time.
In seven weeks, the club put together acting, vocals, choreography, and a set that changes from shabby shop to chic boutique before the audience’s eyes.
The production adds every magical technical element and topped with puppeteering of a giant plant.
Over 75 students create and collaborate giving the audience a little taste of Broadway at Wyoming Area Secondary Center.
– Tony Callaio