The ensemble of Little Shop Of Horrors presented by the Wyoming Area Drama Club rehearse a song in preparation of the musical opening on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.

Wyoming Area Drama students, left to right: Chris Murphy, Jillian Rogish, Chase Reynolds, Jake Bonin, rehearse a scene from Little Shop of Horrors.

Mr. Mushnik (Chase Reynolds), left, meets up with Ronette (Lucy Obrzut), center left, Crystal (Gianna Pellegrino), center right, and Chiffon (Katherine Potter) during a scene of Little Shop Of Horrors presented by Wyoming Area Drama Club.

EXETER – The Wyoming Area Drama Club and Thespian Troupe 4795 will present Little Shop of Horrors on Friday, Nov. 11, Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase in the front lobby of the Wyoming Area Secondary Center Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and available at the door of each show. Tickets are $10.00 and reserved seating.

This is Wyoming Area’s first fall musical, which are normally held for spring performances when there’s twice the rehearsal time.

In seven weeks, the club put together acting, vocals, choreography, and a set that changes from shabby shop to chic boutique before the audience’s eyes.

Related Video

The production adds every magical technical element and topped with puppeteering of a giant plant.

Over 75 students create and collaborate giving the audience a little taste of Broadway at Wyoming Area Secondary Center.

– Tony Callaio