EXETER – The Pittston Area and Wyoming Area girls will come out of the seventh annual Tigue/Denisco Cup Game proud of the difficulties their defenses caused the opponent.

But, each will also be thinking about the shots they could not get to fall.

The 26-23 loss to the visiting Lady Patriots left first-year Lady Warriors coach Mark Casper wondering just how bad the shooting numbers were.

“I’m going to go home and watch the video,” Casper said. “I can’t wait to see our percentages. We are a better shooting team than we showed.

Related Video

“And, it wasn’t that we didn’t get the shots. There were some that were down and came back out and that’s basketball sometimes.”

The numbers showed that the Lady Warriors were actually slightly more accurate from the floor hitting exactly one out of every four shots for 25 percent.

That was not enough to overcome Pittston Area’s advantage at the line.

“I could not have asked any more from them defensively,” Casper said.

Pittston Area coach Jeff Gregory agreed. His team had reached Thursday’s final total of 26 points early in the second quarter of the opener at Delaware Valley and midway through the second against Nanticoke.

The Lady Patriots scored 60 and 55 points in their first two games.

“They played extremely hard,” Gregory said. “I was extremely impressed with Wyoming Area’s kids’ efforts.

“They had every right to win the game.”

Separating the two teams was difficult as they traded stops while combining to shoot 18-for-76 from the floor and 6-for-27 on 3-pointers.

Pittston Area’s 7-2 lead late in the first quarter and 10-5 advantage nearly three minutes into the second were the largest of the game.

It was a one-possession game – the teams separated by three points or less – for the final 21:10, including 5:35 of that time when the teams were tied.

A detailed statistical look at the Tigue/Denisco Game, with full shooting stats, follows:

Pittston Area 26, Wyoming Area 23

PITTSTON AREA (26) – Daniella Ranieli 2-11 1-3 5, Kallie Booth 4-13 6-7 17, Maddi Karp 1-5 0-0 2, Taylor Baiera 0-4 0-0 0, Ava Callahan 1-3 0-0 2, Rowan Lazevnick 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Callahan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-36 7-10 26

WYOMING AREA (23) – Halle Kranson 1-7 0-0 2, Olivia Rome 0-2 0-0 0, Jocelyn Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Morgan Janeski 5-14 0-1 12, Anna Wisnewski 1-7 0-0 3, Olivia Allen 1-3 0-1 2, Krea Bonita 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 10-40 0-2 23.

Pittston Area`9`4`6`7`—`26

Wyoming Area`5`7`7`4`—`23

Three-point shooting – PA 3-9 (Booth 3-6, ACallahan 0-1, Ranieli 0-2), WA 3-18 (Janeski 2-4, Wisnewski 1-5, Allen 0-1, Williams 0-3, Kranson 0-5). Shooting percentages – PA 22.2 on FG, 33.3 on 3PT, 70.0 on FT; WA 25.0 on FG, 16.7 on 3PT, 0.0 on FT). Team rebounds – PA 5, WA 3. Total rebounds – PA 33 (Booth 8, Baiera 7, ACallahan 7), WA 28 (Rome 7, Janeski 7, Williams 6). Assists – PA 3 (Ranieli, Booth, Baiera), WA 6 (Kranson 3, Wisnewski 2) Steals – PA 3 (Booth 4, Ranieli 3), WA 8 (Allen 4). Blocked shots – PA 3 (ACallahan 2), WA 1 (Janeski). Turnovers – PA 13, WA 12. Team fouls – PA 8, WA 16. Fouled Out – Kranson.