Connor Wrobleski took third place at 184 points, the second-best finish by a King’s College wrestler Dec. 2-3 in the Petrofes Invitational at Messah College.

Wrobleski’s effort helped the Monarchs finish sixth out of 15 teams.

The freshman from Wyoming Area began his college career in early November when he started out with two straight pins to reach the semifinals of the Ned McGinley Invitational, hosted by King’s.

At Messiah, Wrobleski battled back through the consolation bracket with three straight wins, including 9-5 over Muhlenberg’s Ryan Fairchild in the final.

Related Video

King’s returns to action Dec. 19 to host a quad match with New Jersey University, Penn College of Technology and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.