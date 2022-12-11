Dane Schutter finished with 18 points and Matt Rusinchak led a second-quarter surge that allowed Wyoming Area to pull away from visiting Susquehanna for a 72-42 victory Wednesday night.

Rusinchak hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter when the Warriors outscored the Sabers, 25-6, to turn a one-point advantage into a 36-16 runaway at halftime.

Brady Noone added 13 points in the win.

Matt Little scored 10 points, including seven in the second quarter.

Related Video

Wallenpaupack 55, Wyoming Area 44

Justin Blanding made six straight free throws while scoring nine of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as Wallenpaupack held on for the win at home Friday night.

Jake Holbert hit three 3-pointers while adding 18 points.

Holbert had seven points and hit one of three Wallenpaupack 3-pointers during a first quarter in which the Buckhorns took a 17-8 lead.

Wyoming Area closed within 37-31 after three quarters, but Blanding turned back the Warriors.

Dane Schutter went 8-for-11 from the line while leading Wyoming Area with 15 points. Tyler Sciandra added 14 points, 13 of which came in the second half.

The loss left the Warriors at 1-3.

Nanticoke 42, Pittston Area 40

Pittston Area fought back from a 14-point, second-quarter deficit at home to have a last-second shot at the game-winner Tuesday night.

Nanticoke used the first 12 points of the second quarter to create an 18-4 lead.

The Trojans got 16 points from Jaidyn Johnson.

While his teammates were going 0-for-7 from the line, Johnson was 9-for-10, including making both ends of a one-and-one for a 42-38 lead with 13.4 seconds left.

The Patriots still were not done.

Matt Walter scored with eight seconds left to pull them within two.

Pittston Area then forced a turnover, giving it a chance to go the length of the floor in the last 3.8 seconds.

A long 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.

Silvio Giardina led the Patriots (1-1) with 17 points. Anthony Cencetti added 13.

Riverside 63, Wyoming Area 46

Host Riverside opened leads of 26-11 after one quarter and 51-23 at halftime on the way to sending Monday’s game into the Mercy Rule early in the third quarter.

Frankie Antoniacci had 17 points for the Vikings while Connor Monahan and Connor McNally added 15 each.

Dane Schutter led Wyoming Area with 13 points while Brady Noone had 11.