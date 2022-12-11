EXETER – Wyoming Area put together back-to-back wins and completed the first week of Mark Casper’s head coaching career with a 2-2 record and some positive signs.

“I love this team,” Casper said after Wyoming Area’s two-game winning streak was halted in a 26-23 loss to rival Pittston Area Thursday night. “I love everything about them. They come to work every day and the best thing about them is when they get back in here for the next practice, it’s going to be like we won.

“They put it behind them and get back to work.”

Casper has been pleased with the team’s adjustment to changes since he took over for Chad Lojewski, who he assisted a year ago.

“We put all new stuff in and everything we’ve put in, they’ve adapted to,” Casper said “ … To their credit, we loaded them up with all new plays. We changed a bunch of stuff, even terminology.”

Wyoming Area 59, Riverside 32

An early streak of 18 points sent Wyoming Area on its way to Tuesday’s non-league victory at home.

Jocelyn Williams led the way with 18 points and six rebounds.

After Riverside’s Lillie Pon opened the game with a 3-pointer, Riverside shot out to an 18-3 lead with 3:09 left in the first quarter with the help of 3-pointers by Williams and Morgan Janeski. All five starters had points during the streak.

Anna Wisnewski had six points in the first quarter, which ended with Wyoming Area in front, 22-6.

The Lady Warriors allowed just four baskets from inside the arc during the game.

Already up by 18, Wyoming Area closed out the game with a 14-5 run.

Halle Kranson added 12 points in the win while Morgan Janeski had 10.

Wisnewski, who finished with nine points, and Olivia Roma grabbed five rebounds each.

Kiley Williams led Riverside with 11 points while Pon had 10.

Pittston Area 55, Nanticoke 30

Pittston Area ran away early and got balanced scoring while winning at Nanticoke Monday night.

The Lady Patriots led 36-10 early in the second half. They were in front 17-3 after one quarter, built a 22-point halftime lead, then scored the first four points of the third quarter.

Daniella Ranieli fueled the fast start with 10 points in the first quarter and finished with 17.

Kallie Booth (14), Maddie Karp (12) and Ava Callahan (10) were the other double-figures scorers.

Wyoming Area 42, Shikellamy 30

Morgan Janeski scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds Dec. 3 to lead Wyoming Area to the victory in the third-place game of the Lady Jays Tip-Off Tournament at Central Columbia.

The win, in the team’s second game of the season, was the first for Casper as head coach.

Anna Wisnewski, who scored 11 points, also grabbed eight rebounds.

Wyoming Area took its first lead at 16-15 with 2:30 to go in the first quarter, starting a 17-6 run to a 10-point lead in the middle of the third quarter. The Lady Warriors closed out the victory with an 11-4 fourth quarter.

Pittston Area 60, Delaware Valley 22

Pittston Area breezed through its season opener on the road the afternoon of Dec. 3.

The Lady Patriots did not allow a field goal for nearly 12 minutes and took a 25-2 lead after one quarter.

Maddie Karp scored a game-high 15 points and Kallie Booth added 13.

Daniella Ranieli had 10 points in the first quarter and finished with 12.