Brandon Matthews used a fast start to shoot under-par Thursday, but had a rough finish Friday to slide back in the pack at the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Matthews opened with a 1-under-par, 70 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club Thursday with the help of birdies on two of the first three holes.

The Pittston Area graduate then slipped from 61st after one round to a tie for 140th in the 156-player field when he shot 6-over, 78 Friday at the famous Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Matthews played Friday’s last 14 holes in 7-over, including a bogey at 17, followed by a triple bogey on 18.

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am uses three different courses so its cut is after 54 holes rather than the traditional 36, so that each golfer plays at each course.

Matthews was at 5-over-par total going into his scheduled round at Spy Glass Golf Club Saturday.