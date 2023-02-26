Old Forge turned a fast start as a heavy favorite and a big finish as a road underdog, at least according to seeds, into a trip to the District 2 Class 2A girls basketball championship game at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The third-seeded Lady Devils (11-2) will face Montrose (19-3) Friday at 4 p.m. The Lady Meteors, making their first trip to the arena, are the top seed and the three-time Lackawanna League Division 4 champion.

Old Forge 49, Lackawanna Trail 47

Leah Domiano hit a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to lift Old Forge into the lead Friday night at second-seeded Lackawanna Trail.

The win was the second of the season for Old Forge over Lackawanna Trail.

Mackenzie Schirg scored 28 points for the Lady Lions, who led by 11 at halftime, but could not hold off the Lady Devils.

Jewlya McCullon was 10-for-12 from the line while scoring 18 points for Old Forge, which hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and nine in the game.

Domiano made three 3-pointers while scoring 11 points. She had two in the fourth quarter.

McCullon, Bella Nee and Lauryn Olivieri each had a 3-pointer earlier then added another in the fourth quarter.

Old Forge 46, Forest City 26

OLD FORGE – Old Forge scored eight points before allowing a shot by Forest City in Tuesday’s quarterfinal victory.

Jewlya McCullon led the Lady Devils with 13 points, nine steals and two blocked shots.

Talia Piragas added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Lauryn Olivieri had five assists and four steals.

Old Forge’s defense forced eight turnovers before the first Forest City shot.

Domiano made corner 3-pointers to begin and end the first quarter for a 16-4 lead on the way to a 26-5 halftime advantage.

Piragas made four straight shots in the last 2:25 of the third quarter to help Old Forge run away with the win.