Brandon Matthews made the most of partner play on the PGA Tour.

The Pittston Area graduate, who had not finished higher than a 35th-place tie in 16 starts in his first season as a tour member, joined Sean O’Hair in finishing tied for seventh at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans April 20-23.

The Zurich Classic features partner play with the first and third rounds in a better-ball format and the second and fourth rounds in the more-difficult, alternate-shot format.

Matthews, a 28-year-old from Dupont, and O’Hair teamed for rounds of 61, 69, 64 and 71 for a 23-under, 265 finish, seven shots out of first place. Each or the seventh-place partners received $163,400 for their finish, nearly tripling Matthews’ season earnings to $249,949.

Mexico Open at Vidanta

Matthews shot 73-71 for a 2-over-par, 144 Thursday and Friday to miss the cut by four strokes in the Mexico Open at Vidanta.