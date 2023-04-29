BOYS TENNIS

The quarterfinals will be held Friday and Saturday at the homes of the higher seeds.

Wyoming Area will host a quarterfinal. The Warriors will be the top seed if they win Wednesday’s match with Dallas for the Wyoming Valley Conference title. Otherwise, they appear headed for the second or third seed.

Pittston Area missed the Class 3A field.

The semifinals and finals are scheduled for May 9 at Kirby Park. Class 3A semifinals are set for 11:30 a.m.; Class 2A at 1 p.m. and the finals follow.

Singles play begins May 11 at 9 a.m. with the first three rounds of Class 2A at Kirby Park and the Class 3A at the nearby Wilkes University courts. The semifinals and finals are set for May 12, beginning at 1 p.m. at Kirby Park.

The doubles tournaments do not begin until after the first round of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association team tournament May 16.

Early-round doubles play begins May 17 at 9 a.m. with Class 2A at Kirby Park and Class 3A at North Pocono. The last two rounds are scheduled for the next day, starting at 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

Championship games are set to return to PNC Field, the Moosic home of the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Pittston Area is in line to be a high seed in the District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional. If the Patriots can hold a top-two position and advance, they will be able to host both a May 22 quarterfinal and May 24 semifinal.

The Class 5A final is the only one scheduled for May 28 at PNC Field.

Wyoming Area, the two-time defending champion, still needs to gain ground to return to the eight-team District 2 Class 4A field. If the Warriors make it, they are almost certain to be on the road.

The first two rounds are May 24 and 26, followed by a May 30 final.

There are three championship games scheduled for May 29 and two May 30.

LACROSSE

There will be eight-team district tournaments in Class 2A in both girls and boys.

Wyoming Area will be in the girls field and is trying to move up from fifth to fourth to land a quarterfinal home game. Pittston Area is close to being mathematically eliminated.

All lacrosse playoff games, including the finals, will be played at the higher seed.

The girls tournament is scheduled for May 15, 18 and 22. The boys tournament is set for May 16, 19 and 23.

Wyoming Area is likely to make the boys field.

SOFTBALL

Pittston Area appears likely to be the top seed meaning a quarterfinal bye and semifinal home games before the neutral site final – likely one of the local college fields – in the District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional.

The Class 5A tournament is set for May 22, 24 and 30.

Wyoming Area is almost certain to be in the Class 4A field and has a shot at a top-four seed and quarterfinal home game for the May 23, 25 and 31 tournament.

TRACK AND FIELD

For the second straight year, District 2 will conduct the championships as a combined two-day event with Class 3A and 2A at Scranton Memorial Stadium May 15-16.

The first day will consist largely of qualifying on the track, but will also contain have of the field events.

Separate from District 2, there is a new addition to the postseason with the Wyoming Valley Conference holding a championship meet May 11 at Hazleton Area.

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area are both Class 3A teams.