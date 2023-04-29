Drew Mruk swept the throws as Wyoming Area clinched at least a tie for its fourth straight Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 track and field title with Monday’s 109-38 romp at Tunkhannock.

The Warriors (5-0) can take the title outright with a win Wednesday at home against last-place Lake-Lehman.

Wyoming Area has gone 24-0 since moving from Division 1 to Division 2 during realignment between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The Warriors went 7-0 in 2019, missed the 2020 season along with all other spring sports teams because of COVID, then went 6-0 each of the past two seasons.

Patrick Branley won the 1600- and 3200-meter runs along with running a leg on the winning 3200 relay.

Kendall Heck, Gage Speece and Aaron Crossley also won both individually and as part of relays.

Penn Relays

Wyoming Area senior Drew Mruk, a defending Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state champion in the event, finished fourth out of 18 entries Thursday morning in the high school boys javelin competition at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia.

The Princeton recruit had a throw of 194-4.

Gabriel Lim from Jamaica won with 200-11.

Dallas 85, Pittston Area 56

Dallas defeated host Pittston Area Wednesday to move into a four-way tie for the WVC Division 1 lead at 3-1.

Pittston Area fell to 2-3.

Kevin Lockett won the triple jump and javelin for the Patriots.

Preston Klem won the 800, led off the 1600 relay win and anchored the 3200 relay victory.

Jalen Moore won the 400 and ran a leg of the 1600 relay while Jacob Ivey was part of both relay wins.