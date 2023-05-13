District 2 has established the pairings and schedules for the lacrosse playoffs, which start for girls Monday and the boys Tuesday.

Both Wyoming Area teams qualified for the playoffs. The Pittston Area girls fell short of making the postseason.

GIRLS PLAYOFFS

Wyoming Area landed the fifth seed in Class 2A where 12 teams were fighting for spots in the eight-team bracket.

The Lady Warriors (11-4) will open Monday at 5 p.m. at fourth-seeded Dallas (12-3).

Wyoming Area, which played its last regular-season game May 4, enters the postseason on a four-game winning streak in which it has outscored opponents, 68-30.

The Lady Warriors lost, 10-7, at Dallas April 11.

Dallas has won three straight.

The winner heads to Thursday’s semifinal where it is likely to meet Wyoming Valley Conference champion Crestwood, the top seed with a 16-2 record.

The final will be played May 22 at the home of the higher seed.

BOYS PLAYOFFS

Wyoming Area (5-11) is the seventh seed and will play at second seed Crestwood (14-3) Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

The winner moves into Friday’s semifinals against either sixth-seeded Abington Heights (6-9) or third-seeded Scranton Prep (12-3).

The final is May 23 at the home of the higher seed.

Wyoming Seminary (15-2) is the top seed.

BOYS GAME

T.J. Kearns scored five goals and assisted on two May 6 when Wyoming Area wrapped up the regular season with a 10-9, overtime win over Abington Heights.

There were 11 teams in Class 2A with the bottom five fighting for the final two playoff spots.

The overtime win helped the Warriors secure the first of those two.

Aiden Hosier and Ben Byers each had two goals and an assist in the game. Joe Marranca also scored.

The Warriors were 3-9 in the Wyoming Valley Conference to finish in a three-way tie for ninth out of 13 teams.