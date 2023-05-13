Second baseman Brady Noone, right, makes the catch in shallow centerfield with Warrior teammate shortstop senior Jack Mathis (4) backing up the catch.

Pittston Area had one of its two winning streaks ended while Wyoming Area broke a losing streak in the past week.

The two teams met Saturday in their annual rivalry game, which was the finale to the Pittston Area regular season. That game finished after deadline and will be covered in the next edition of the Sunday Dispatch.

Pittston Area finished 12-2 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and needs Hazleton Area (12-1) to lose at Wyoming Valley West Tuesday to end up in a first-place tie.

The Patriots, who were 15-3 overall going into the finale, finished league play with nine straight Division 1 wins, but had a six-game overall winning streak broken with a non-league loss.

Wyoming Area snapped a seven-game losing streak and went into the weekend with a 3-8 WVC Division 2 record and 3-15 overall mark.

Pittston Area is the likely second seed in the District 2 Class 5A playoffs, which would mean home games in the quarterfinals and semifinals if they advance. The final will be played at PNC Field.

Wyoming Area appears to be out of the District 2 Class 4A playoffs after winning the last two titles.

Mid Valley 6, Wyoming Area 3

Mid Valley scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning Thursday to break a tie and pull out the non-league win.

Casey Noone held the Spartans to the three runs through six innings and scored one of Wyoming Area’s runs.

Pittston Area 8, Berwick 0

Elijah Barr and T.J. Johnson combined on a one-hit shutout in Wednesday’s WVC Division 1 road game.

Barr gave up the only hit while striking out 10 and not walking a batter in six innings. Johnson walked one while striking out two in a hitless seventh inning.

Drew Menendez went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI. Barr had a single and triple.

Wyoming Area 4, Nanticoke 1

Matt Rusinchak threw four scoreless innings as the last of three Wyoming Area pitchers when the Warriors broke their losing streak with Tuesday’s road win in WVC Division 2.

Rusinchak struck out two, gave up just one hit and did not issue a walk.

Jacob Snyder had two hits and an RBI. Jack Mathis doubled and drove in a run.

Pittston Area 16, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Pittston Area scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning then finished Monday’s WVC Division 1 game on the 15-run rule with one run in the bottom of the third inning.

Anthony Cencetti and Jeremy Cawley were each 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Cencetti drove in three runs. Cawley tripled and drove in a run.

Drew Menendez, who drove in two runs, and Elijah Barr, who scored three times, each had a double.

Jacob Aftewicz was 1-for-1 with two walks and two RBI.

Nick Cerasaro struck out four in a three-hitter.

Delaware Valley 7, Pittston Area 6

Host Delaware Valley scored more runs against Pittston Area in the May 6 non-league game than the Patriots had allowed in the six-game winning streak combined.