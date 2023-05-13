Pittston Area senior Ava Callahan clubs a double knocking in two runs. Callahan scored four times for the Patriots. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Pitching and defense ruled as Pittston Area kept pace with Tunkhannock at the top of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 softball standings.

Gianna Adams struck out 27 while allowing just three hits in two games during the week to give the Lady Patriots three straight shutouts.

Pittston Area has won 10 straight. It has six shutouts during that streak and eight on the season.

The Lady Patriots are 10-1 in Division 1, tied with the Lady Tigers. Each team has one division game remaining.

Related Video

Pittston Area also is very close to locking up the top seed and a quarterfinal bye for the seven-team District 2 Class 5A playoffs with a 13-1 overall record.

Pittston Area 2, Hazleton Area 0

Gianna Adams did not walk a batter during a 14-strikeout, one-hitter Thursday as host Pittston Area shut out third-place Hazleton Area.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when Gabby Gorzkowski drove in both runs with her second hit of the game.

Adams had a hit and a run scored.

Pittston Area 11, Crestwood 0

Pittston Area scored six runs in the second inning Tuesday and won the WVC Division 1 game, 11-0, on the 10-run without having to bat in the bottom of the fifth.

Ava Callahan singled, doubled and drove in four runs.

Bella Giardina also singled and doubled. She scored twice and drove in a run.

Gianna Adams tossed a two-hitter. She walked two and struck out 13.

Adams and Kallie Booth each scored twice and had a hit. Booth also drove in a run.

Natalya Soto was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.