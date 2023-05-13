WILKES-BARRE – Wyoming Area won a quarterfinal match before having the team portion of the boys tennis season end in a hard-fought, 3-2 loss to Holy Cross in the District 2 Class 2A team semifinals.

The Warriors went 11-2, losing only to the two District 2 finalists. Dallas, the unbeaten Wyoming Valley Conference champion, beat Holy Cross, 3-2, for the district title Tuesday at Kirby Park.

TEAM SEMIFINALS

Holy Cross swept doubles Tuesday to pull out the 3-2 win over Wyoming Area to begin the final day of the tournament, which featured two rounds at Kirby Park.

The Crusaders also got a point at No. 2 singles.

Luca Argenio won, 6-1, 6-2, over Dhiraj Baniya at No. 1 singles while Dylan Stoss won, 6-3, 6-2, over Christopher Martinez at No. 3.

TEAM QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 singles player Luca Argenio and the No. 2 doubles team of Eli Harding-Nick Cirelli won three-set matches during Monday’s 4-1 victory over Tunkhannock to complete a district quarterfinal round that had otherwise been played the previous week.

Argenio defeated Zak Keiser, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, for the clinching point.

Harding-Cirelli won, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5, when their match was shortened to a 10-point third set with the team outcome decided.

The other Wyoming Area points came from Dylan Stoss, 6-1, 7-5, over Aiden Edwards at No. 1 singles and Gabe Cable-Braidon Kostik, 6-2, 6-1, over Elijah Goglin-Jack King at No. 1 doubles.

CLASS 2A SINGLES

Luca Argenio won a pair of district matches Thursday before falling to defending champion Akhilesh Velaga in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Argenio, the seventh seed, defeated Honesdale’s Beltron Castejon, 6-0, 6-1, and Tunkhannock’s Mark Holovacs, 6-1, 6-2. He then lost to former Scranton Prep teammate Velaga, who went on to place second, 6-1, 6-1.

Eli Harding, Wyoming Area’s other singles entry, lost in the first round. He was defeated by Lucas Carver from Dallas, 6-0, 6-1.

CLASS 3A SINGLES

Both Pittston Area players were eliminated in Thursday’s first round at Wilkes University.

Mateo Feola from Hazleton Area defeated Jun Jie Cao, 6-2, 6-1.

Camron McMillan from West Scranton blanked Tyler Hutchins, 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

The district doubles tournaments are scheduled to get underway Thursday at 9 a.m.

Pittston Area is in Class 3A at the North Pocono Middle School.

Wyoming Area is in Class 2A at Kirby Park.

The first three rounds will trim each field to the four semifinalist teams.