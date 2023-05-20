Pittston Area’s Vinnie Bonomo slides under the tag from Wyoming Area’s Jack Mathis at 2nd base.

Pittston Area’s Nick Cerasaro took home the Joseph Agolino, Sr. MVP trophy between the Patriots and Wyoming Area. Presenting the MVP trophy is Joseph Agolino, Jr. and Joseph Agolino, III.

Nick Cerasaro was the winning pitcher and led the offense with three hits May 13 as Pittston Area held off visiting Wyoming Area, 10-7, in the annual non-league game between baseball rivals.

Cerasaro received the Joseph Agolino Sr. Most Valuable Player Trophy given to the top player in the game.

Pittston Area scored six runs in the bottom of the first and Cerasaro kept the Patriots in front for five innings with his pitching.

The Patriots scored three times in the bottom of the fifth to open the lead to 9-2 before the Warriors rallied against two relievers, scoring four times in the sixth and again in the seventh.

Cerasaro finished 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBI and a run scored. He pitched the first five innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits while walking three and striking out five.

There was plenty of help offensively.

Troy Davis, Jake Aftewicz and Anthony Cencetti each had three hits. Davis had a triple and Aftewicz doubled.

Anthony Ranieli drove in two runs.

Jacob Snyder led Wyoming Area by going 3-for-3.

Brady Noone had a single, double and two runs scored while Jack Mathis homered and drove in two runs for the Warriors.

The game was the regular-season finale for Pittston Area, which went 12-2 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and 16-3 overall. The Patriots finished second in the division and held hopes of a playoff until Hazleton Area won its final game to finish 13-1.

Wyoming Area 9, MMI Prep 2

Wyoming Area closed out the season with a road victory Monday, avoiding a potential three-way tie for the bottom of the WVC Division 2 standings and instead finishing in fifth in the seven-team division.

The District 2 playoff pairings become official Sunday and Wyoming Area, which won the previous two Class 4A titles apparently will not qualify.

Wyoming Area, which finished 4-16, got three hits from Cameron Moser and three RBI from Brady Noone.

Moser was 3-for-4 with two runs. Noone had two hits.

Nathan Novakowski had two RBI, Anthony deLucca had two hits and Jacob Snyder scored twice.

PLAYOFFS

Pittston Area is expected to open at home Monday in the District 2-4 Class 5A Subregionals.

The Patriots will be the second seed and will play District 4’s Shikellamy (8-12).