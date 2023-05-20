SCRANTON – Drew Mruk only needed the single best javelin throw to take the District 2 Class 3A title a year after winning district and state championships on the small-school Class 2A level.

Mruk went beyond that – and beyond 200 feet, twice.

With the three best throws of the six-attempt competition and four of the best five, Mruk added a Class 3A title when the two-day District 2 Track and Field Championships concluded Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

The Wyoming Area senior’s winning throw covered 208-7.

Related Video

Mruk took the lead with a heave of 181-6 on his second attempt, added to it with 201-9 on the final attempt of the first round when the field was trimmed from 16 to nine throwers who are each given three more attempts to settle the final eight.

By then, Mruk already had the throw he needed to win, but the Princeton University-bound thrower and one of the nation’s premier high school javelin throwers, ended the District 2 portion of his career on a high note.

After throwing 195-8 on his fifth try, Mruk hit what became the official winning distance on his last attempt.

Mruk’s effort was part of Wyoming Area scoring 33 points to finish ninth in the team standings.

Joey Marranca added to the points the Warriors picked up in the throwing events by placing second in the shot put with 47-11 ¾.

Nicholas Scalzo took fourth in the pole vault with 11-6 while Aaron Crossley was fourth in the 100-meter dash with 11.50 seconds. Scalzo was one of four jumpers in second through fifth place who cleared that height, and were placed in order according to number of misses.

Skyler Pierce added a sixth in the 110 high hurdles while 800-meter runner Hayden Foland and the 400 relay team each placed eighth.

Mruk will represent the Warriors and try to add another state gold medal when the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships are conducted Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.