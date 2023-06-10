Wyoming Area had three players named to the first team when Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse coaches selected their all-star team.

Senior midfielder Sofia Sabatini, sophomore attack Julianna Gonzales and senior utility player Halle Kranson all made the first team.

The Lady Warriors also had sophomore attack Lyla Rehill and senior defender Carly Saranchuk make the second team.

Wyoming Area’s Kendal Day and Pittston Area’s Sophia Montagna received honorable mention.

BOYS

Wyoming Area junior attack T.J. Kearns was selected as a first-team all-star by WVC boys lacrosse coaches.

The Warriors also had Joey Marranca, Ben Byers and Aiden Hosier receive honorable mention.

Marranca handled faceoffs and played midfield. Byers played attack and defense. Hosier played attack and defensive midfield.