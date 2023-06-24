Greater Pittston will be looking to improve its defense as the team moves into the second half of the Wyoming Valley Junior American Legion Baseball League season.

After losing to Mountain Post, 9-3, Tuesday and Swoyersville, 3-1, Thursday, Greater Pittston arrived at the midway point in the league season with a 2-4 record.

“We need to be better defensively and will,” manager Lou Falzone said after Greater Pittston outhit five of its first six opponents. “We have given up 24 runs and only 14 are earned runs. We are what our record says we are, but I’m confident we will make the adjustments and come together at the right time for playoffs.”

Chase Spiecher and Aidan Clarke had hits in each game this week.

Mountain Post scored four runs in the top of the second for a 5-0 lead and four more in the fifth to pull away, 9-2.

Aiden George, Robbie Yatsko, Bruno Pizzano and Matt Walter had the other hits in the loss.

Lucas Lopresto pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Greater Pittston scored first in Thursday’s game, but Swoyersville got all three of its runs in the fourth for the victory.

George allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out four in six innings.

Greater Pittston outhit Swoyersville, 4-2.

John Jadus and Brady Bilbow joined Spiecher and Clarke with hits.

Greater Pittston is at Hazleton Tuesday and Nanticoke Thursday before hosting Wilkes-Barre/Plains Saturday.