Tori Para was selected as a second-team Atlantic East Conference all-star after her freshman season at Marywood University.

The Pittston Area graduate and one of the leaders of the unbeaten, 2022 state championship team, Para played in every game and led the Pacers in runs scored with 34 while ranking second on the team in multiple offensive categories.

Para batted .364 with 13 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 29 RBIs. She was 3-for-4 stealing bases.

Marywood went 8-4 in the Atlantic East regular season and finished 27-18 overall, including second-place finishes in the conference and ECAC tournaments.

Para played third base and shortstop. She also made one pitching appearance in which she worked 2 2/3 innings in the circle.