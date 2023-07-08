Greater Pittston finished on top of the Wyoming Valley Senior American Legion Baseball League standings when it picked up a pair of forfeit wins from Back Mountain, which did not complete the season.

The first-place finish landed Greater Pittston one of two byes in the quarterfinals of the league playoffs, which started Saturday.

Greater Pittston is hosting the tournament and is scheduled to play at 11 a.m. Sunday against the lowest remaining seed after the third- through sixth-place teams played Saturday.

The top three teams all advance to the Region 5 Tournament in Scranton.

Third place will be decided Sunday at 5. The championship game is scheduled for Monday at 5:30.

Swoyersville went 9-3 to finish second and land the other bye.

Wilkes-Barre/Plains was 7-5 and the third seed. It played sixth-seeded Nanticoke (3-9) in the quarterfinals. Stripes & Strikes from Hazleton (7-5) and Mountain Post (6-6) were set to meet in the other quarterfinal.