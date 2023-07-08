Greater Pittston heads into the Wyoming Valley Junior American Legion Baseball playoffs on a six-game winning streak after going 2-4 through the first half of its league schedule.

“We are coming together at the right time,” manager Lou Falzone said. “Hitting, pitching, fielding have been the best we played all summer.”

Greater Pittston had some players unavailable because of vacation and football commitments during its slow start.

The playoffs are scheduled Tuesday through Friday at Mountain Post.

The top two seeds will receive byes in the six-team tournament and Greater Pittston will be in action Tuesday during the single-elimination quarterfinals.

The four remaining teams play double-elimination, starting Wednesday.

The top two teams advance to the Region 5 Tournament. If rain alters the schedule, Saturday will be used for the final.

Greater Pittston 6, Back Mountain 2

Matt Walter had four hits to lead Greater Pittston to the win in Wednesday’s league finale, improving the team’s record to 8-4.

Walter went 4-for-4 with two doubles.

Greater Pittston added to a 3-1 lead with three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Walter had his second double during the inning.

Walter and Brady Bilbow, who had two hits, had hits in the seventh. Nico Cielo and John Jadus also had multiple hits as part of the 12-hit attack.

Nick Rinaldi held Back Mountain to one run on six hits while striking out three in 5 1/3 innings. Robbie Yatsko got the last five outs to save the win for Rinaldi.

Greater Pittston 9, Back Mountain 6

Greater Pittston broke a 1-1 tie with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning of Monday’s game.

When Back Mountain closed within 6-4 in the top of the sixth, Greater Pittston matched the three-run inning.

Matt Walter went 3-for-4 while Chase Speicher and Robbie Yatsko each had two of the team’s 11 hits.