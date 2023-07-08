Wyoming Area 2,000-yard rusher Aaron Crossley announced a verbal commitment to Lehigh University on his Twitter account Monday night.

“My dream as a football player ever since the age of 5 was to play Division I football,” Crossley said in the Tweet announcing the decision.

Crossley said he worked every day to get there, but “the job isn’t anywhere close to done.”

As a junior in the 2022 season, Crossley had four games, including three in succession, with more than 300 yards rushing. He ran for 352 yards and four touchdowns in the opener against Tunkhannock and had 339 yards and seven touchdowns against Holy Redeemer.

Crossley finished with 2,115 yards and 24 touchdowns rushing in 11 games. He also averaged five tackles per game and was credited with 10½ tackles for losses on the season.

Lehigh went 2-4 in the Patriot League and 2-9 overall during the 2022 season.

“A special thank you to (head) coach Kevin Cahill, (running backs) coach (Chavarr) Warren and the rest of the coaching staff to give me such a special opportunity and making Lehigh feel like home,” Crossley wrote in his Twitter post.