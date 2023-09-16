Wyoming Area held Crestwood to four shots on goal Wednesday while winning an early-season showdown of potential Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 field hockey contenders, 2-0, at Atlas Field.

Riley Muniz made four saves for Wyoming Area, which had a 12-7 advantage in penalty corners.

The shutout was the third of the season and the win was the fourth straight for the Lady Warriors, who improved to 3-0 in the division and 5-1 overall.

The game matched defending District 2 champions.

Crestwood had defeated defending division champion Wyoming Seminary, 6-0, in its only previous WVC game. The Lady Comets fell to 1-1 in the division and 2-1 overall.

Wyoming Area took a half-game lead that it held into Friday when Lake-Lehman had a chance to force a tie at the top if it could get past unbeaten Lackawanna Trail.

Ella McKernan and Lyla Rehill scored the goals, both on assists from Lucia Campenni.

McKernan opened the scoring less than two minutes into the second quarter.

Rehill scored 2:20 into the second half on a penalty corner play.

Abington Heights 7, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area lost its hold on a share of first place in WVC Division 2 Thursday when it was shut out at home by the defending division champions.

Old Dominion commit Madison Zalewski scored two goals and assisted on two for the Comets. Marygrace Sabatini scored two of the three first-quarter goals and added an assist before halftime. Peyton Pallman had a had in all three first-quarter goals, scoring one and assisting Sabatini twice.

Emma Newman made three saves in the shutout.

Pittston Area was 2-1 and 3-3 going into the weekend.

Pittston Area 13, Berwick 0

Maddie Karp scored four goals and assisted on one during Pittston Area’s WVC Division 2 rout Tuesday.

Karp had three goals as the Lady Patriots took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter and completed her scoring as the lead ballooned to 9-0 at halftime.

Giulianna Latona, Lola Serino and Julia Homschek each scored twice.

Jaiden Jadus had a goal and two assists while Allison Kipp had a goal and one assist. Jenna Zaladonis also scored.

The defense allowed just one shot and one penalty corner.

Wyoming Area 8, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Ella McKernan scored three goals and assisted on three Monday when Wyoming Area won the Division 1 game.

Julianna Gonzales had a goal and two assists.

Wyoming Area 8, Pocono Mountain East 1

Wyoming Area built an eight-goal lead with 6:52 left in the third quarter and carried a shutout into the last seven minutes of the Sept. 9 non-league road game.

The Lady Warriors allowed just two shots.

Lyla Rehill scored the first goal, assisted the second and finished with a hat trick.

Nina Angeli assisted the first goal, then scored the third and fourth.

Ella McKernan, Julianna Gonzales and Lucia Campenni each had a goal and an assist.

Wyoming Area 6, Dallas 0

Wyoming Area bounced back from an early-season upset loss to hold host Dallas without a shot or penalty corner Sept. 6 during a Division 1 romp.

Lucia Campenni scored two first-quarter goals to get the offense started.

Lyla Rehill assisted on the first goal, then converted two penalty strokes and added a second assist.

Nina Angeli and Ainsley Flynn scored the other goals.

Wyoming Area had lost at Abington Heights, 2-1, Sept. 2.

Pittston Area 6, Nanticoke 3

Maddie Karp scored three goals and assisted on one Sept. 5 when Pittston Area opened its Division 2 season with a road victory.

Alison Kipp scored early to put the Lady Patriots ahead.

Pittston Area (2-2 overall) opened leads of 3-1 after one quarter and 4-1 at halftime.

After Nanticoke got within 4-3, Guiliana Latona scored her second goal and Karp added her third during the fourth quarter.

Pittston Area 1, Delaware Valley 0

Julia Homschek scored the game’s only goal in the third quarter to lift Pittston Area to the non-league victory.

Guiliana Latona assisted the winner.

Samantha Thomas had five saves for the shutout.