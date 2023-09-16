YATESVILLE – Pittston Area’s quarterback situation was set going into the season with Drew DeLucca returning for his third year as starter.

Who DeLucca would throw to was the question. The Patriots continued to find answers Friday night against Hanover Area.

DeLucca threw touchdown passes to three different receivers in the first half as Pittston Area rolled to a 35-6 victory in the first game of its Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title defense.

Pittston Area, which played three Division 1 opponents to begin the season, is 2-2 overall. Hanover Area fell to 0-2 in the division and 1-3 overall.

DeLucca’s touchdown throws went to a variety pack of receivers — senior Ciaran Bilbow, freshman Lucas Lopresto and first-year junior Matt Walter. Bilbow didn’t have a catch last year while the other two, obviously, weren’t on the roster.

“After this, Week 4, it’s definitely getting better and more chemistry,” said DeLucca, who was 5-for-6 for 123 yards and watched from the bench in the second half. “We’re figuring everything out with the total offense because we got 10 new guys. Definitely figuring things out as we go.”

Pittston Area scored on its third play from scrimmage on an 11-yard run up the gut by Xzavyier Blackshear. DeLucca then threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Bilbow on the right and followed with a 35-yard strike to Lopresto on the left as the Patriots took a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

In between those touchdown passes, DeLucca had an apparent 52-yard TD pass to Walter wiped out by a holding penalty. No problem, as the duo hooked up in the second quarter. Walter caught a slant, darted between two defenders and banged off a third to score from 45 yards out.

“The two new guys — one’s a freshman and the other is a junior who came out this year and was a basketball player — they’ve really made his job a lot easier,” Pittston Area coach Nick Barbieri said. “He’s got good targets to throw to.”

Lopresto returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown after DeLucca’s third touchdown pass. Gavin Wolfe’s fifth point-after made it 35-0 with 3:29 left in the second quarter, a score that would stick until halftime.

The coaches agreed at halftime to shorten the third and fourth quarters to eight minutes. Hanover Area was down to its third-string quarterback as starter Rahmel Currie was injured just before halftime.

The Hawkeyes were also without head coach Jason Majiros, who is dealing with a health issue. His brother Scott served as interim head coach.

Hanover Area scored in the fourth quarter when Malachi Downey picked up a Pittston Area fumble and ran 79 yards to the end zone.

BY THE NUMBERS

Pittston Area’s defense limited Hanover Area to 32 yards total offense, an average of one yard for the nine pass attempts and less than a yard per carry, and just three first downs. The Patriots were balanced with 148 yards rushing to go along with 123 passing. … Xzayvier Blackshear was the leading rusher with 44 yards on five carries. Brody Spindler added 30 yards on three carries.

UP NEXT

Defending division champions meet Friday night when Pittston Area travels to unbeaten Valley View for the last non-league game for each team. The Cougars improved to 4-0 when they went to North Pocono and won their Lackawanna Football Conference Division 1 opener, 14-7, Friday night. Valley View has a pair of wins over WVC Division 1 teams, Crestwood and Berwick. Linebacker Gianni Marino leads the Valley View defense and the Cougars have a balanced, though less explosive offense than the one that put up 40 points on the Patriots last season. Camryn Higgins has run for 276 yards, fullback Preston Reed has 255 and Zach Cwalinski has run for four touchdowns. Casey Malsberger has thrown for 378 yards, hitting Christopher Savkov six times for two touchdowns and Kyle Rupp five times, including the other passing touchdown.