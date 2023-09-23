Wyoming Area and Pittston Area combined to go 6-0 in field hockey with five shutouts in the six-day stretch ending Thursday.

The Lady Warriors won twice to finish first in the three-team Selinsgrove Tournament, then added two shutouts to expand their lead in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1.

Pittston Area won both its games by shutout, extending its unscored-upon streak to three games to move into a second-place tie in WVC Division 2.

Wyoming Area is 5-0 in the division and 9-1 overall. It has five shutouts in an eight-game winning streak. The only goals the Lady Warriors allowed in the last five games came when Selinsgrove, a team averaging more than four goals on the season, scored twice in the second half of a loss to Wyoming Area.

Pittston Area is 4-1 in the division, tied with Wallenpaupack behind unbeaten Abington Heights, and 6-4 overall.

A recap of results from Sept. 16 through Friday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittston Area 1, Hanover Area 0

Kassie Kobi’s goal late in the first quarter held up Thursday when Pittston Area held host Hanover Area without a penalty corner.

Sam Thomas stopped the only shot the Lady Hawkeyes put on goal.

Jaiden Janus assisted Kobi’s goal.

Wyoming Area 7, Delaware Valley 0

Nina Angeli, Juliana Gonzales and Lyla Rehill each scored twice to lead Wednesday’s Division 1 victory.

Four of the first five goals came off penalty corner plays.

Angeli had a third-quarter assist and scored the last two goals 1:38 apart midway through the fourth quarter.

Gonzales opened the scoring.

Rehill doubled the lead to 4-0 with consecutive goals less than three minutes apart midway through the third quarter.

Wyoming Area allowed just three shots and one penalty corner.

Pittston Area 4, Tunkhannock 0

Maddie Karp scored twice Tuesday for Pittston Area, which built advantages of 23-1 in shots on goal and 9-1 in penalty corners to overcome 19 Norah Rickaby saves.

The host Lady Patriots scored once in each quarter.

Jaiden Jadus and Julia Homschek had the other goals.

Wyoming Area 5, Hazleton Area 0

Nina Angeli scored the first four goals and Riley Muniz had a three-save shutout in Monday’s Division 1 win at Hazleton Area.

Lucia Campenni also scored the other goal and Lyla Rehill had two assists.

Wyoming Area held Hazleton Area without a penalty corner.

Wyoming Area 4, Selinsgrove 2

Lucia Campenni and Lyla Rehill led the way Sept. 16 when Wyoming Area defeated the hosts to win the Selinsgrove Tournament.

Wyoming Area opened a 4-0 halftime lead, scoring the only goals the Seals have allowed in a five-game stretch and handing them their only loss in seven games going into Saturday.

Campenni scored the first and last goals.

Rehill scored early in the second quarter and set up Campenni for the last goal before halftime.

Ella McKernan scored, off a Nina Angeli assist, to make it 2-0 after one quarter.

Riley Muniz made nine saves, including one on a penalty stroke.

Selinsgrove, which competes with WVC teams in the District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional where it reached last year’s championship game against Crestwood, is 7-3 overall.

Wyoming Area 4, Line Mountain 0

Wyoming Area held Line Mountain to two shots, neither of which was on goal, and without a penalty corner.

Ella McKernan scored one fourth-quarter goal, then assisted Julianna Gonzales on the final goal.

Campenni scored 1:47 into the game and Ainsley Flynn scored late in the third quarter, both on assists from Lyla Rehill.

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 6, Wyoming Area 0

Holy Redeemer posted the shutout in Friday’s meeting of WVC Division 2 contenders.

The Lady Warriors dropped to 3-2 in the division and 6-3 overall. They also trail Holy Redeemer, which leads the ratings race, in District 2 Class 2A.

Dallas 2, Pittston Area 0

Dallas shut out host Pittston Area, handing the Lady Patriots their fourth straight loss, in a Division 1 game Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Crestwood 3, Wyoming Area 0

Visiting Crestwood shut out winless Wyoming Area in Friday’s WVC Division 1 game.

The Warriors are 0-3-1 in the division and 0-7-1 overall.

Holy Redeemer 5, Pittston Area 3

Mark Atherton scored four times, including twice on penalty kicks, as Holy Redeemer erased a 3-0, first-half deficit in Thursday’s Division 2 game.

Asher Nichols scored two goals and assisted the other for the Patriots, who dropped their third straight to fall to 3-3 in the division and 7-3 overall.

Sadiki Murindabangabo scored the other goal and William Egan had two assists.

Hanover Area 1, Pittston Area 0

Hanover Area shut out visiting Pittston Area in Division 2 Tuesday.

Western Wayne 7, Wyoming Area 2

Western Wayne posted a 7-2 romp in a non-league game at home Sept. 16.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming Area 3, MMI Prep 1

Kaia Brown served up 10 aces as Wyoming Area won Wednesday’s WVC match, 25-12, 19-25, 25-20, 25-12.

Kyla Harry had eight aces, four kills and two blocks. Victoria Krupkevich had five kills, four aces, four assists and two digs. Brown also had two digs.

The Lady Warriors are 2-4 in the division and 4-5 overall. They rank eighth out of 14 teams pursuing the eight spots in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional tournament.

Delaware Valley 3, Pittston Area 0

Unbeaten Delaware Valley swept Pittston Area in Wednesday’s WVC match.

The Lady Warriors rolled by set scores of 25-6, 25-8, 25-16.

Dallas Invitational

Wyoming Area finished fifth out of eight teams at the Sept. 16 event.

The Lady Warriors defeated Elk Lake in the sixth-place match.

Dallas won the championship match over Tunkhannock. Abington Heights beat Scranton for third place.