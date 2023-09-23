Wyoming Area and Pittston Area each closed out the girls tennis regular season on a positive note, including wins in their finales.

The Lady Warriors will take a five-match winning streak into the District 2 Class 2A playoffs. They finished tied for third in the Wyoming Valley Conference with a 9-3 record and added a non-league win to get to 10-3.

The Lady Patriots went 2-3 in the last five matches to finish 3-9 in the WVC and 3-10 overall.

Pittston Area is almost certain to miss the District 2 Class 3A playoffs as the ninth-place team in power ratings out of 11 teams chasing eight berths. The Lady Patriots are also currently ninth of 13 teams in the WVC where a few remaining make-up matches will determine if they end up ninth or 10th.

Related Video

Wyoming Area is tied for third in the WVC with Holy Redeemer behind Wyoming Seminary and Dallas. Crestwood also has a chance to join that tie in the final standings.

Wyoming Area 5, Honesdale 0

Cadance Cable rallied from a first-set loss to take No. 1 singles Friday, completing Wyoming Area’s sweep of the non-league match to wrap up the schedule.

After falling, 6-3, to Minday Gessman in the first set, Cable won the set, 6-1, and took third-set, which was played as a tiebreaker format to 10, winning that, 10-3.

Emma Kratz, Sarah Willson, Morgan Slusser-Erica Gilligan and Emily Shulde-Lily Kasa lost just four games combined in eight sets while securing the other four points.

Pittston Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 2

Jayde Eike and Samantha Ruszin pulled out a third-set tiebreaker at second doubles for the deciding point when Pittston Area wrapped up its schedule with a home-court win over Wyoming Valley West Wednesday.

The other points for the Lady Patriots were provided by No. 2 singles player Laura Farber and the No. 1 doubles team of Ella Swan-Gabby Gorzkowski.

Wyoming Area 4, Berwick 1

Sarah Willison won, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3 singles and Wyoming Area swept doubles Wednesday in its final WVC match.

Morgan Slusser-Erica Gilligan and Selena Nova-Emily Shulde provided the doubles wins.

Emma Kratz earned the other point at No. 2 singles.

Wyoming Area 4, Hazleton Area 1

Cadance Cable, Emma Kratz and Sarah Willison gave Wyoming Area a sweep of singles in Tuesday’s WVC home match.

Cable worked through a 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 victory while Kratz and Willison won in straight sets, dropping only five games in the four sets.

Emily Shulde-Selena Nova won at No. 2 doubles.

Holy Redeemer 5, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area lost in its final road match Monday.

POSTSEASON PLANS

Plans are set for the District 2 tournaments, beginning with team play.

The quarterfinals will be held Oct. 2 on the home court of the higher seed.

Wyoming Area is almost certain to play Holy Redeemer in the quarterfinals and most likely will be the road team.

Holy Redeemer (9-3) holds a slight edge in the power ratings formula, .639-.634. Both teams have completed their schedules, but their ratings could be impacted by remaining results for other teams that they have faced.

The semifinals and finals are set for Oct. 4 at Kirby Park. Class 2A semifinals begin at 11 a.m. with the finals starting after the 12:30 p.m. Class 3A semifinals.

The singles tournament is planned for Oct. 9-10. The first three rounds of singles play will be held Oct. 9, beginning at 8:30 a.m. with Class 2A at Kirby Park and Class 3A at the nearby Wilkes University courts. The four semifinalists in each tournament will return to Kirby Park the next day at 1 p.m.

Doubles will follow the same format Oct. 13 and 16.

The Kingston Racquet Club and Birchwood Racquet Club are the alternate sites if weather forces a portion of the tournament indoors.

The state tournament opens with one round of team play Oct. 24 to determine the eight quarterfinalists that head to Hershey for the completion of the tournament Oct. 27-28.

All District 2 singles and doubles champions make it to the bracket of 16 for state play in Hershey Nov. 3-4