Kevin Lockett is seeing action as a freshman wide receiver at Misericordia University.

The Pittston Area graduate has played in all four games for the Cougars, who are 1-3 and have this weekend off.

Lockett caught two passes in his debut, picking up eight and five yards on the catches in the 24-14 loss from Alfred State. He has not caught any passes since.

Misericordia is 1-2 in the Middle Atlantic Conference after beating Alvernia, 35-15, last week.