Senior Kayla Rodzinak (22) gets past a Wolfpack defender during first half action on Thursday.

The Patriots’ William Eagan (5) takes a shot on goal against Nanticoke Area at a home game on Thursday.

Fabrice Gatsinzi scored three times in 12 minutes during the five-goal first half that Pittston Area used to overpower visiting Nanticoke, 7-0, Thursday in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys soccer game.

The win was the third straight in a six-day stretch for the Patriots, who improved to 6-3 in the division and 10-3 overall.

Gatsinzi opened the scoring. He also had an assist in the second half.

Asher Nichols scored the second goal and added two assists in the first half.

Kyle Rowan, Gavin Wolfe and Kaden Rowan also scored.

Wilkes-Barre Area 2, Wyoming Area 0

The visiting Warriors were shut out for the third straight game and fourth time in their last five outings Tuesday in the Division 1 game.

The game was scoreless at halftime.

Wyoming Area slipped to 0-5-1 and 0-8-1.

Pittston Area 5, Berwick 1

Fabrice Gatsinzi scored a hat trick as Pittston Area won the Division 2 game at Berwick Monday.

William Egan and Kaden Rowan also scored.

Pittston Area 2, Wyoming Seminary 1

The Patriots snapped a three-game losing streak with the Sept. 23 road win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 9, Hanover Area 0

Hannah Fairchild had a hand in each of the first four goals and finished with a hat trick and two assists in Thursday’s Division 2 romp.

Fairchild helped the Warriors take a 6-0 halftime lead.

Adison Yankovich scored twice and Emily Kostik assisted four goals.

Ella Shepulski scored a goal and assisted on another for the Lady Warriors (4-2-1, 7-3-1).

Pittston Area 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Pittston Area completed the home-and-home sweep of Wilkes-Barre on consecutive days, winning at home Thursday.

Jenna Grieco and Cameron Karp scored unassisted goals to build a 2-0 halftime lead.

The Lady Patriots improved to 3-4 and 7-5.

Pittston Area 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

The Lady Patriots went on the road and broke a four-game losing streak in the WVC Division 1 game Wednesday.

Jenna Grieco had a goal and an assist as Pittston Area was pulling away from a 1-0 game at halftime.

Rowan Lazevnick and Cameron Karp also scored.

Wyoming Area 0, Wyoming Seminary 0

The teams played to a scoreless tie in Tuesday’s WVC Division 2 game at Wyoming Area’s Tenth Street Field.

The Lady Warriors led in shots, 28-7, but could not get one past Avery Luksic, who made 18 saves for Wyoming Seminary.

Abby Francis made seven saves for Wyoming Area.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

North Pocono 3, Pittston Area 0

Host North Pocono dominated Friday’s non-league match, 25-5, 25-12, 25-5.

Pittston Area is 1-10 overall.

Crestwood 3, Wyoming Area 0

Victoria White led the way with 11 kills and 17 service points as Crestwood improved to 7-1 by coming to Wyoming Area Thursday to win, 25-8, 25-15, 25-16.

The Lady Warriors (2-7, 4-8) got four blocks from Kyla Harry. Victoria Krupkevich had four digs, two kills and two assists.

Wyoming Valley West 3, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Valley West battled through three tight sets, winning each by 27-25 scores Wednesday at Wyoming Area.

Taylor Gashi, Liza Chinikaylo and Victoria Krupkevich each had five kills while Kyla Harry had four kills in the loss.

Gashi also had five aces and three digs. Chinikaylo had two blocks. Krupkevich, who had 12 assists, and Harry had three aces.

Tunkhannock 3, Pittston Area 1

Piper Lukasavage had 18 kills and Olivia Yuhas 31 assists as Tunkhannock won Tuesday at Pittston Area.

The Lady Patriots fell to 1-8 in the WVC.

Delaware Valley 3, Wyoming Area 0

Delaware Valley swept at Wyoming Area, 25-9, 25-22, 25-9, Monday to remain unbeaten at the time.

Katharine Quinn led Delaware Valley with 13 kills.

Liza Chinikaylo and Kenzie Galenty had four digs each for Wyoming Area. Kyla Harry had three blocks.

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Pittston Area 0

Wilkes-Barre Area won by set scores of 25-16, 26-24, 25-20, Monday.