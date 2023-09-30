Old Forge’s hopes of winning a sixth straight Lackawanna Football Conference division title took a serious hit Friday night when the Blue Devils fell at Lackawanna Trail, 41-7, in a Division 3 game.

The Blue Devils and Lions are used to facing each other twice and already know they will open the postseason against each other in the District 2 Class A championship game.

A year ago they split with Old Forge winning the regular-season game and division title before Lackawanna Trail won the rematch for the district championship.

Friday night, when they opened the second half of the regular season and the conference portion of their schedules, Lackawanna Trail left little hope of a split this time around.

The unbeaten Lions opened a 41-0 halftime lead with the help of three Lukas Gumble touchdown runs.

Playing with a young, inexperienced lineup, the Blue Devils have struggled at times this season. They are 2-4 overall after beating Nanticoke and Lakeland in the non-league portion of their schedule.

Old Forge appeared to be properly tuned up for the start of divisional play when it went on the road and defeated Lakeland, 28-13, in a meeting of 2022 division champions.

The Blue Devils, who were outscored 83-21 in their two home appearances this season, are home for the next two weeks and three of the last four. They host Susquehanna and Holy Cross the next two weeks.

Old Forge has had some success through the air, including T.J. DiMattia passing for 233 yards and four touchdowns against Lakeland, but is averaging well short of 100 yards per game on the ground.