YATESVILLE – Pittston Area’s first divisional loss since moving to Division 2 of the Wyoming Valley Conference was hard to see coming as the first quarter unfolded Friday night.

The Patriots needed just six plays to score two touchdowns in less than four minutes and quarterback Drew DeLucca was perfect on 10 pass attempts as they added a third first-quarter touchdown.

Nanticoke solved the Pittston Area passing game and used its own ground attack to rally from a 14-point deficit to a 35-28 road victory.

Pittston Area had gone 6-0 in Division 2 to win its first title in two decades last year. The Patriots won their division opener this season, but dropped to 1-1 in the division and 2-4 overall.

Nanticoke improved to 2-1 and 3-3 behind Zack Fox’s 26 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns.

With an attack largely reliant on a power running game, the Trojans patiently worked their way back, tying the game with two second-quarter touchdowns and moving in front by driving with 10 straight runs to open the second half.

“We stayed headstrong, and we didn’t let it get to us,” Fox said. “We made plays and we started putting up points, too.”

Fox ran 6 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to keep the Trojans in the game.

DeLucca threw for 157 yards in the first quarter when he hit Lucas Lopresto seven times for 127 yards and two touchdowns. They connected on a deep fade pattern down the right sideline for 48 yards and a score just 1:17 into the game.

Brody Spindler forced a fumble that Matt Walter recovered and Lopresto took a pitch 37 yards to set up Xzayvier Blackshear’s 2-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead.

After Fox scored, DeLucca hit Lopresto five times, including a 7-yard touchdown pass for a 21-7 lead.

Eugene Gyle ran 32 yards and Fox 12 for second-quarter scores and the halftime tie.

Ryan Wiaterowski, one of two linemen who often moved to the backfield in a power-I set, put Nanticoke ahead by capping the drive to begin the third quarter.

Pittston Area answer by covering 49 yards in 10 plays on a drive that spanned the third and fourth quarters. Spindler’s 9-yard touchdown was the longest play of the drive.

Nanticoke, which set up its first score with an 81-yard Fox kickoff return, again hurt Pittston Area with the return game.

Preston Allen’s 71-yard return to the 15 set up Fox’s game-winning 5-yard score with 5:22 remaining.

The Patriots picked up two first downs and reached the Trojans 37 before Nanticoke forced a turnover on a pass completion with 2:27 left.

“Sam Petrini made a big play to strip the ball right there,” said Seth Raymer, who came up with the fumble recovery. “I saw the ball on the ground and knew we had to get it back to close the game out and get the W.”

Fox helped run out the clock when he found an opening around left end and picked up 12 yards on third-and-nine.

BY THE NUMBERS

Nanticoke limited Drew DeLucca to 6-for-14 passing for 41 yards over the last three quarters. DeLucca finished 16-for-24 for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Lucas Lopresto was held to one catch for eight yards after the first quarter, but still finished with eight catches for 135 yards. … Pittston Area led 17-16 in first downs, 198-50 in passing yards and 352-257 in total offense. … Matt Walter caught five passes for 43 yards for the Patriots. … Pittston Area’s Victor Narsavage and Brody Spindler and Nanticoke’s Seth Raymer and Ryan Wiaterowski all made eight tackles. Narsavage had a sack among his five tackles for 17 yards in losses. Raymer had a tackle for a loss and the fumble recovery on Pittston Area’s final offensive play. … The Patriots were penalized 11 times for 80 yards, including one that negated a touchdown.

UP NEXT

Lake-Lehman (1-2 in division, 1-5 overall is at Pittston Area (1-1, 2-4) Friday night in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game between teams with struggling offenses. Both teams have been held to seven points or fewer in half their games. Lake-Lehman is coming off Friday’s 13-12 loss at Tunkhannock. Ben Dowling had Lake-Lehman’s only two pass receptions and both Black Knights touchdowns for a 12-6, third-quarter lead. Tunkhannock’s Logan Ross, who ran for 166 yards and 39 touchdowns, scored his team’s only touchdown to rally the Tigers to the win.