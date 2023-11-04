Wyoming Area, Dallas and Valley View engaged in District 2’s most intriguing race for much of the regular season.

All unbeaten through seven weeks, it became clear that one would land the top seed and not only the home field for every district Class 4A football playoff game, but also the advantage of avoiding the other two until the championship round.

Dallas stayed perfect through 10 games and gets to wait – as long as it beats fifth-seeded Nanticoke next week.

Valley View (9-2) compiled a slightly better playoff power rating despite one more loss and gets the secondary prize of being able to host Wyoming Area (10-1) in Friday’s marquee matchup.

While three titles are being decided around District 2, it is the semifinal game between the Warriors and Cougars that may draw the greatest attention and provide the most intrigue.

“All season long, they’ve been considered one of the top teams in 4A,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “They’re very physical on both sides of the ball. They run the ball extremely well and they’re very stout defensively.

“It’s certainly going to be a big game next week, but our kids are exciting to play in the next round and, more importantly, get to play one more together next week.”

The game will be played at Valley View’s John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium in Peckville Friday at 7 p.m.

While the Warriors were recovering from some early difficulties in their quarterfinal with North Pocono, the Cougars had to fight off a Berwick threat in the fourth quarter of a 12-7 victory.

Tyler Scoblick’s late interception turned away the Bulldogs.

Valley View’s ground attack is led by Camryn Higgins, who has 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns. Fullback Preston Reed has added 532 yards.

The Cougars create a variety of looks by working in as many as four quarterbacks – passer Casey Malsberger, dual threats Zach Cwalinski and Dominic Memo and wildcat running threat Nick Kucharski. Kucharski is third on the team with 432 rushing yards and averages a team-high of more than nine per carry.

Linebacker Gianni Marino is in on more than 10 tackles per game, Kucharski has a team-high three interceptions and Robbie Nolan leads the pass rush.

The second-seeded Cougars and third-seeded Warriors suffered their combined three losses to teams that are prohibitive favorites to win district titles and move into the state tournament in other classifications. Valley View lost to Delaware Valley and Scranton Prep while Wyoming Area lost to Southern Columbia. All three are defending district champions and Southern Columbia is a defending state champion.