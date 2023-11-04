Wyoming Area won a pair of playoff games to reach the District 2 Class 2A girls soccer final where it was beaten by host and top-seed Holy Redeemer Saturday afternoon.

Pittston Area went out in the first round of the Class 3A tournament.

Wyoming Area finished its season 14-6-1 while Pittston Area went 8-10-1.

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Area 0

Bella Granteed and Avery Kozerski scored a minute apart midway through the second half to help Holy Redeemer break away and secure its third straight district title.

Avery Chepolis scored in the first half.

Mary Lombardi assisted on Granteed’s goal.

Wyoming Area 1, Mid Valley 0

Wyoming Area reached the final by going on the road and shutting out Lackawanna League Division 3 champion Mid Valley to end a 15-game winning streak by the Spartanettes.

The only goal came midway through the second half when Ella Shepulski scored on an assist from Hannah Fairchild.

Wyoming Area led in shots on goal 8-5 while Mid Valley led in corner kicks 4-3.

Abby Francis made five saves for the shutout.

Wyoming Area 6, Western Wayne 2

WYOMING – Wyoming Area’s attacking duo of Ella Shepulski and Hannah Fairchild made its presence known right out of the gate Tuesday, moving the Lady Warriors through the quarterfinal round.

The pair combined for five goals — including all four Lady Warriors goals in the first half — as third-seeded Wyoming Area got past sixth-seeded Western Wayne at Tenth Street Field.

The Warriors opened up a 4-1 lead by the end of the first half, and were able to slow things down a bit in the second half to clinch a spot in Thursday’s semifinals.

Shepulski led all scorers with a hat trick, while Fairchild added two goals and assisted on two of Shepulski’s scores.

It was the same type of play that led to the Warriors’ first two goals: Fairchild finding Shepulski with the through-ball, Shepulski timing her run just right to stay onsides and getting a wide-open look on net, nailing both chances.

“Every game, we know we have to use the outside of the field,” Fairchild said. “I know where to place the ball for her (Shepulski), I know where she’s going to make the run.”

“I’ve been working on it since I was little, you just have to be ready and know where to go,” Shepulski added.

The second of those goals came after Western Wayne was able to tie the game 1-1 on Brooke Kellogg’s 50th career goal.

After Shepulski made it 2-1, it was Fairchild’s turn to score. She won possession of a Western Wayne goal kick and let one rip from the top of the box for her first goal.

The Lady ‘Cats got one back early in the second half on a goal from Makenzie Chearney, but Wyoming Area added an insurance goal from freshman Julianne Potter to keep it a three-goal lead. Shepulski finished up her hat trick with just seven seconds left to lead the Warriors to the finish line.

Dallas 4, Pittston Area 1

Elizabeth Viglone’s hat trick helped Dallas knock out Pittston Area in Tuesday’s Class 3A quarterfinal.