Pittston Area freshman Isabella Dessoye finished 84th out of 237 runners in the Class 3A girls field at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Cross Country Championships Saturday on the Hershey Parkview Course.

Dessoye, one of four Pittston Area runners at the state meet, completed the 3.1-mile course in 20:28.

Teammate Olivea Scalese finished 212th with a time of 23:11.

Pittston Area’s Preston Klem and Caden Boettger each qualified for the Class 3A boys race.

Klem was 175th of 239 in 18:08 while Boettger was 214th in 18:34.

Wyoming Area’s Hannah Stoss joined Dessoye in finishing in the top half of the field in her race. She was 121st out of 249 in Class 2A girls.

The best Wyoming Valley Conference team finish was turned in by Crestwood, which was sixth in Class 2A girls. Sarah Williams from Dallas had the best individual finish, placing 17th in the same race.

Abington Heights was second in Class 3A girls to lead District 2 entries.

Kendel Jones from Elk Lake led the way with a fifth-place finish in Class A boys.