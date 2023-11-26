Stephen Sokach-Minnick and the University at Albany Great Danes are headed to the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs.

The 6-foot, 233-pound senior appeared in 11 games as a long snapper for the Great Danes for the second straight season.

Sokach-Minnick was credited with one tackle and one assist this season.

Albany, the fifth seed, is one of eight teams to be awarded a bye in the 24-team tournament.

The Great Danes will play at home Dec. 2 against the winner of the first-round game between North Carolina Central and Richmond.

Richmond was one of the teams, along with Villanova, in a three-way, first-place tie with Albany in the Coastal Athletic Association.

Albany received the conference’s automatic National Collegiate Athletic Association playoff bid on a point-differential tiebreaker with the help of its 31-10 victory over Villanova. The Great Danes are 9-3 overall.