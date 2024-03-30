Wyoming Area returns experienced varsity players at every position group from a team that put together a late five-game winning streak to reach the District 2 Class 2A semifinals and finish 12-5 overall.

The Lady Warriors were 10-4 in the Wyoming Valley Conference for fifth place out of 15 teams.

“This is the 11th year of the program at Wyoming Area and we are very competitive in each and every game,” coach Carl DeLuca said.

Junior Erica Gilligan returns in goal.

Seniors Vic Krupkevich and Marissa Gacek, along with juniors Kendal Day and Ella Shepulski, are the experienced defenders.

Junior Jules Gonzales returns at midfield.

Sophomore Addison Byers has experience at both midfield and up front.

The other veterans on the attack are senior Kyla Henry and junior Ava Menditto.

The Lady Warriors were 0-2, after falling on the road to two of last season’s other district semifinalists, going into Saturday afternoon’s scheduled game against Lewisburg.

In-season improvement, similar to a year ago, is a possibility.

“We have a young talented team, waiting on a few sophomores and juniors to stand out and open their game,” DeLuca said.

Wyoming Seminary 13, Wyoming Area 7

Sienna Popple scored five goals and Ellie Kersey added four to lead Wyoming Seminary to the victory in Tuesday’s WVC opener.

Julia Gonzales had three goals, two assists and seven groundballs to lead Wyoming Area.

Lyla Rehill also scored three goals and controlled six draws.

Addison Byers had the other goal and Ava Menditto had an assist.

Abington Heights 13, Wyoming Area 3

Isabella DeRiggi scored five times to lead the way as Abington Heights, last year’s conference runner-up, won at home Thursday.

Lyla Rehill had a goal and assist for Wyoming Area. Jules Gonzales and Addison Byers also scored while Kyla Henry had two assists.