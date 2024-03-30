Beau Widdick’s RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning completed Pittston Area’s rally from six runs down to defeat visiting Old Forge 8-7 Wednesday in a non-league baseball game.

Old Forge scored five runs in the top of the second and led 6-0 from that point until the bottom of the fifth.

The Patriots still trailed 7-3 until scoring five times in the bottom of the seventh.

Elijah Mead walked and Drew DeLucca was hit by a pitch to start the inning.

Dominic Innamorati singled up the middle to drive in the first run.

Jake Aftewicz followed with an RBI double, then Nick Innamorati tied the game with a two-run single.

Silvio Giardina made it six straight batters to reach when he singled.

One out later, Widdick singled through the left side for his third hit and the game-winner.

Elijah Barr struck out seven and gave up just one hit in four scoreless innings of relief.

Silvio Giardina got the win after pitching a 1-2-3 top of the seventh with two strikeouts.

Joey Granko had two hits and drove in three runs for Old Forge. He was also the starting pitcher and held Pittston Area scoreless until giving up the first two runs in the fifth.

Abington Heights 11, Pittston Area 6

Abington Heights scored eight times in the top of the second inning on the way to a non-league victory at Pittston Area Friday.

Jake Lenahan went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a triple to lead the Comets offense. He scored three times and drove in two runs.

Beau Widdick had a triple and Rich Tonte had two hits for the Patriots.

Pittston Area 10, Carbondale 0

Pittston Area finished off its season opener in just 4½ innings on the 10-run rule with the help of a seven-run third inning and the combined tee-hit pitcher of T.J. Johnson and Jacoby Harnen.

Gavin Wardecki and Drew DeLucca had two-run singles in the big inning while Silvio Giardina had an RBI double, Dom Innamorati had an RBI single and Beau Widdick an RBI groundout.

Johnson struck out four and gave up one hit in three innings while throwing 30 of 46 pitches for strikes. Harnen allowed one hit and one walk in two innings.

Innamorati went 2-for-2 with a double, walk, two runs and an RBI.

Giardina also had two hits and two runs scored.

Drew DeLucca drove in two runs, Wardecki scored twice and Harnen had a double.

SOFTBALL

Wyoming Area 7, Crestwood 2

Young players came through Thursday to lead Wyoming Area to its first victory.

Freshman Addison Gaylord went 3-for-4 with two doubles when Wyoming Area defeated visiting Crestwood in a non-league game to even its record at 1-1.

Renee Haddock also went 3-for-4.

Maggie Hallman drove in two runs in the win. Kaia Brown and Morgan Slusser had two hits each while Arianna Gaylord added a double.

The Lady Warriors went ahead 4-1 with three runs in the second.

Sophomore pitcher Alexa Gasek went the distance for the win, walking just two. She held Crestwood scoreless over the last four innings.

BOYS TENNIS

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Area 2

Wyoming Area won at the first two singles spots during Tuesday’s season opener.

Luca Argenio defeated Aiden Edwards, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 1 singles. Christian Abromovage topped Aidan Montross, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 2.

Tunkhannock benefitted from a forfeit at second doubles and was able to pull out a win at first doubles after Liam Burke-Dominic Colavito from Wyoming Area won the first set in a tiebreaker.

Wyoming Area’s Thursday match with Hazleton Area was suspended and will be completed at a later date.

BOYS LACROSSE

Wyoming Seminary 20, Wyoming Area 5

Jack Herron scored eight goals and assisted on six others as defending champion Wyoming Seminary remained unbeaten through four games with Friday’s 20-5 WVC victory over visiting Wyoming Area.

Abington Heights 14, Wyoming Area 6

Wyoming Area dropped its season opener at home Monday.

Gavin Anders had five goals and two assists to lead Abington Heights.

The Warriors remained within 7-4 at halftime before the Comets pulled away in the third and fourth quarters.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hazleton Area 9, Pittston Area 2

Julia Bobrowski and Brooke Harmonsky scored three goals each as defending District 2 Class 3A champion Hazleton Area defeated host Pittston Area Thursday.

Brooke Mulhern and Ashlynn Selden scored for the Lady Patriots, who fell to 1-2 on the season.

Tunkhannock 20, Pittston Area 3

Pittston Area, which had opened with a 14-6 win over Lakeland March 22, fell Tuesday in the second of three straight home games to open the season.