Ella McKernan already figures to be one of the top middle-distance runners in District 2.

Now, the Wyoming Area junior is adding a new event to her repertoire.

“Ella will also be doing the 300(-meter) hurdles this year,” Wyoming Area coach Joe Pizano said.

McKernan, who won the event at the first Wyoming Valley Conference Championships, was second to graduated teammate and current Mississippi State runner Madison Keating in the 800 run at last year’s District 2 Class 3A Track and Field Championships. She was also part of a championship 3200 relay team and fifth-place 1600 relay team.

Nina Angeli and Hannah Stoss are also back from the gold-medal relay team and Samara Campenni returns from the 1600 team. Stoss also earned district points in the 800 with an eighth-place finish.

Taylor Gashi was second in the triple jump as a freshman.

“We are going to be strong in the jumps with Gashi and obviously, with McKernan, in the mid-distance and relays,” Pizano said.

The Warriors do have four-event gold medalist Keating, silver medalist javelin thrower Bianca Pizano and others to replace from a team was unbeaten champion of WVC Division 2 and third out of 18 in the final District 2 Class 3A team standings.

Lily Kelleher, a senior, qualified for the district meet in the 100 dash last season.

Other seniors on the roster include Angeli, Samara Campenni, Brianna Cheskiewicz, Lucy Obrzut and Alyvia Yatsko.

Lucia Campenni made it to districts in both hurdles events last season as a freshman.