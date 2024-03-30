District medalists Aaron Crossley, Nicholas Scalzo and Skyler Pierce return to lead Wyoming Area’s hopes of repeating its unbeaten Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 track and field championship.

Crossley, the Lehigh University-bound, all-state running back, has fit right in with a potent group of District 2 sprinters when healthy during the past two seasons. Although slowed for parts of last season, he still finished fourth in Class 3A in the 100-meter dash.

Juniors Gage Speece, Lidge Kellum and Michael Janosky are among the other sprinters.

“We’re strong in the sprints, hurdles and throws,” Warriors coach Joe Pizano said.

Related Video

Pierce, who will also be among the jumpers, and Kelum are the top hurdlers.

Scalzo finished fourth in the pole vault.

The throws are led by Ben Gravine, Josh Mruk and John Turner.

The Warriors went unbeaten in the WVC last season and were ninth of 18 teams in the District 2 Class 3A team scoring.

The large roster includes seniors Crossley, Pierce, Scalzo, Louis Ciampi, Trevor Kruszka, Paul Lanunziata, Niko Napkora, Yusupha Njie, Roger Orlandini, Malachi Prioleau, Dane Schutter and Anthony Van Auken.