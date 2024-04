Greater Pittston American Legion Baseball will conduct its second and final sign-ups session April 10 at Brownton Italian Club, 126 Oak Street, Pittston Township, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Any player who resides in the Pittston Area or Wyoming Area School Districts with birthyears of 2005-2012 is eligible.

Registration fee is $150 per player.

Those with questions, should reach Jerry Ranieli at 570-881-4242 or Steve Homza at 570-239-1898.