The Wyoming Area track and field teams opened their mutual title defenses by winning all but three events in bitter conditions during Thursday’s home Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 meet with Hanover Area.

The girls won all but the 3200-meter run in a 126-14 rout.

Hanover Area won only the 400 dash and high jump while Wyoming Area was winning the boys meet, 125-20.

Wyoming Area girls 126, Hanover Area 14

Related Video

Ella McKernan won all three of her events to lead the victory.

McKernan won the 400, the 300 hurdles and the long jump.

Isabella Costa won the 100 and 200 dashes and was on the winning 400 relay team.

Taylor Gashi won the triple jump and high jump while Adriana Fanti won the discus and javelin.

Hannah Stoss, Shannon Kearns and Samara Campenni each ran on the winning 1600 and 3200 relay teams while tying for first place in an individual event. Stoss shared first place with Campenni in the 1600 and Kearns tied for first with Nina Angeli in the 800.

Angeli was also on the winning 3200 relay.

Lily Kelleher won the pole vault and was part of the 400 relay victory.

Five other athletes won at least once either individually or on relays.

Wyoming Area boys 125, Hanover Area 20

Sprinter Gage Speece and middle distance runner Colby Walsh each posted two individual victories and were part of relay wins to lead the Wyoming Area boys.

Speece won the 100 and 200 along with taking part in the 400 relay. Walsh won the 800 and 1600 and was on the 3200 relay win.

Luke Kopetchny won the long jump and triple jump while Josh Mruk won the shot put and javelin.

Lidge Kellum and Skyler Pierce each won hurdles race and were part of a relay win. Kellum was in the 300 hurdles and 400 relay. Pierce won the 110 high hurdles and 1600 relay.

Michael Janosky ran on the 400 and 1600 relay teams.

A total of 16 boys had at least one win as individuals or as relay team members.