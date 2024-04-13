HUGHESTOWN — Pittston Area’s Silvio Giardina had to wait about a year for a moment like this.

Sidelined most of 2023 with an injury, Giardina delivered an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete Pittston Area’s three-run rally in a 5-4 victory over Hazleton Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 baseball opener Tuesday.

“A walk-off is always the highlight of the season,” said Giardina, a junior who has committed to Lehigh University.

That highlight came in a matchup between the division’s top two teams a year ago. Hazleton Area won the title, finishing game in front of Pittston Area.

Giardina’s double came after Drew DeLucca grounded a two-run single to center to tie the score 4-4. Dominic Innamorati followed by chopping an infield single to set up Giardina’s drive to deep center.

The bottom of the order started the rally.

Gavin Wadecki opened the seventh by reaching on an error. Richie Tonte then singled to left, and he and pinch runner Steve Barnic moved to second and third on a sacrifice bunt by nine-hole hitter Elijah Mead.

“Our lineup is very, very interchangeable,” said Giardina, who was also the winning pitcher in relief. “We could have anyone lead off, anyone hit ninth. Every one of our guys are great hitters, great baseball players. They all know the game and I love playing with every one of them.”

Until the seventh, the Patriots dealt with a lot of frustration at the plate. They loaded the bases in the fourth and fifth innings, yet failed to score. The final out of the fifth was indicative of how things were going. DeLucca crushed a pitch to deep right-center, only to have Hazleton Area right fielder Chris Florentino run it down near the fence.

“We only had two not-quality at-bats all day,” Pittston Area coach Paul Zaffuto said. “We hit the ball on the money. They made plays. The ball that was tracked down with the bases loaded that DeLucca hit, I mean that’s a Major League play he made. We hit some balls right on the line.

“We had quality, quality at-bats against good pitching, so I was happy. We just didn’t get the big hit we needed to until the last inning.”

Hazleton Area took a 3-2 lead in the fifth with two runs and added another in the sixth.

Giardina allowed just an unearned run in two innings of relief. The Cougars got their first two batters on base in the seventh, but he picked off a runner at second and got a liner and grounder to end the threat.

Lefty T.J. Johnson worked the first five innings, allowing two hits and combining with Giardina on a three-hitter.

DeLucca finished with two hits and three RBI. Beau Widdick also had two hits, including a triple.

Pittston Area 6, Wilkes-Barre Area 5

Pittston Area added a second straight division win Wednesday to make them the only Division 1 team at 2-0.

Dallas entered the weekend at 1-0 and the rest of the division already had a loss.

The Patriots opened a 5- lead through four innings, then held on.

Jake Aftewicz, who went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Silvio Giardina each drove in two runs.

Beau Widdick also tripled and Drew DeLucca doubled.

The pitching staff again provided a combined three-hitter, but the Patriots were hurt by four errors.

Logan Laskowski got the win, holding the Wolfpack to one hit and one earned run through 4 1/3 innings. Jacoby Harnen struck out two and did not walk a batter in 2 2/3 innings to earn the save.

The Patriots improved to 5-1 overall, all at home. Through Friday’s games they were third in the eight-team seeding race for the District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional playoffs.

Pittston Area 4, Holy Redeemer 0

Beau Widdick and Nick Innamorati combined to throw a shutout with the first of three straight three-hitters by the Patriots in a four-day stretch.

Widdick walked one and struck out three while giving up just one hit in 3 1/3 innings. Innamorati allowed two hits and three walks while striking out one in 3 2/3.

The Patriots did all their scoring in the first four innings.

Drew DeLucca doubled twice and scored twice, including getting the Patriots started as the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the first.

Silvio Giardina also doubled, drove in a run and scored.