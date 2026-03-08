The Wyoming Area boys basketball team repeated as champion for the first time, and along with it, team leader Luke Kopetchny and coach Anthony Macario repeated individual honors.

Kopetchny, the division’s leading scorer, was named Division 2 Player of the Year for the second straight year when Wyoming Valley Conference coaches selected their all-star teams. Macario was again chosen Coach of the Year for the division.

The Warriors, who went 14-0 in the division, also landed Drew Keating on the first team.

Pittston Area’s Lucas LoPresto made the second team in Division 1 boys, where first-place Dallas had Pat Flanagan and Mark Bielinski take coach and player honors.

The Division 1 girls team included Pittston Area’s Julia Long as a second-team choice and Lili Hintze on the honorable mention list.

Kaitlyn Bindas from Hazleton Area was named Most Valuable Player in the division, and Joe Gavio was named Coach of the Year for leading the Lady Cougars to an unbeaten record in the division. Molly Walsh from Dallas and Keira Dougherty from Crestwood were selected as co-Players of the Year.

Wyoming Area’s Jailynn Park made the honorable mention list in Division 2.

Kate Reed and Ed Grant from Nanticoke were the MVP and Coach of the Year. Ella Stambaugh from Wyoming Seminary was named Player of the Year.