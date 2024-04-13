Wyoming Area allowed just one run total while winning its first two Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 softball games Monday and Tuesday.

The Lady Warriors, Berwick, Holy Redeemer and Lake-Lehman are all 2-0 while the division’s other three teams are winless.

Wyoming Area is 3-2 overall and fifth out of nine teams in the race for eight District 2 Class 4A playoff berths.

Wyoming Area 10, Wyoming Seminary 0

Maggie Hallman drove in four runs to help back Alexa Gasek’s five-inning, one-hit shutout Tuesday.

Leadoff hitter Addison Gaylord went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored to pace the 13-hit attack. Hallman, batting second, was 2-for-3 with a triple.

Rebecca Gula homered, had another hit and scored twice.

Allison Layland doubled and drove in two runs. Arianna Gaylord doubled and drove in a run.

Gasek struck out four and did not walk a batter. She also had a hit and drove in a run.

Wyoming Area scored four runs in the top of the second for a 5-0 lead and scored four more in the top of the fifth, helping end the game at the end of the inning on the 10-run rule.

Wyoming Area 5, Nanticoke 1

Arianna Gaylord doubled twice and drove in two runs in Monday’s WVC Division 2 opener.

Nanticoke scored in the bottom of the first and carried the lead all the way until Wyoming Area went in front with two runs in the sixth. The Lady Warriors then added three more in the seventh.

Allison Layland and Marissa Giardina also had two hits in the win.

Winning pitcher Alexa Gasek drove in a run.

Gasek struck out nine and walked two while scattering seven hits.